7 Fitness Secrets Celebs Swear By in Their 40s

Working out has never looked so good. From Pilates to upper-body workouts to “shedding,” celebs like Jessica Alba, Khloé Kardashian, and many more A-listers work hard at staying fit. These stars are proof that one’s 40s are the new 20s. We’ve rounded up seven secrets that reveal how celebs stay fit and look so darned good in their 40s.



Jessica Biel Does Pilates

Jessica Biel, 43, loves doing Pilates to keep herself in shape—especially when it comes to training her abs.

The actress shared a video on Instagram of herself doing an intense Pilates ab series, captioning it, “Have @ashleybrownfitnessnutrition to thank for this killer Pilates Ab Series.”

In the clip, Jessica is seen doing medicine ball V-ups, bicycle crunches, and alternating leg lifts.

The High-Intensity Workout That Helped Guy Fieri Shed 30 Pounds

Jessica Alba Performs Upper-Body Workouts

Jessica Alba, 44, works with trainer Ramona Braganza to keep herself in top shape.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ramona told Shape Magazine, “[Jessica] prefers upper body [workouts] more than legs. We focus on overhead exercises using resistance, which helps increase bone density.”

The celeb also uses the treadmill—especially when she’s in a time crunch. Jessica shared in an Instagram post that she has bad knees, so using the treadmill incline is the only way she’s able to run.

The Diet & Workout That Helped Mark Wahlberg Shed 14 Pounds

Khloé Kardashian Does “Shedding”

Turning 40 helped Khloé Kardashian get in amazing shape.

“I am in the best shape of my life,” she told Bustle. “I’m doing new career stuff. I’ve only been 40 for about six months, but it’s the absolute best. You don’t give a sh*t about some of the stuff you once did. Intentionally, at 39, I tried to close a lot of chapters. I called it shedding — shedding this decade of my 30s and this energy I wanted to leave behind. There are so many new things that I’m doing in my first year of 40 that I know for a fact my 40s and on are going to be f*cking incredible.”

The reality TV star incorporates many forms of exercise into her weekly workout regimen, including jumping rope, squats, pushups, mountain climbers, shadow boxing, dips, hip thrusts, planks, back extensions… and the list goes on!

9 Celebs Who Got Fitter Than Ever After Having Kids—Here’s How

America Ferrera Does What She Can When She Can

For America Ferrera, 41, working out means doing what she can, when she can.

“Let go of the idea that it has to be a full one-hour class in order for it to be beneficial to you,” she advised others in an interview with TODAY. “That’s been helpful for me because then I just show up for what I can show up for, and I let that be enough. It keeps me coming.”

Kerry Washington Does Yoga

Kerry Washington, 48, does yoga to keep herself in shape.

“One of the first tools that helped to bring me back to myself was yoga,” the celeb shared during an interview with Jay Shetty (via Yahoo). “It was one of the first times that I remember being still in my body in Savasana at the end of that first yoga class I took in high school and weeping because I felt really present in my body.”

Kathy Bates Lost 100 Pounds and Here’s Exactly How She Did It

Kristen Bell Loves Variety

Actress Kristen Bell, 44, does a variety of things to stay fit.

“Most days, I run or lift weights for at least 30 minutes,” she said to Shape (via Yahoo). “Or I’ll take a CrossFit class. If I don’t have the energy, I refuse to beat myself up. Instead, I’ll do a 10-minute meditation or stretch class on YouTube to prioritize myself.”

Melissa Fumero Works With a Trainer

Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Grosse Pointe Garden Society star Melissa Fumero, 42, opened up about losing pregnancy weight on Instagram. She enjoys working with celeb trainer Don Saladino.

“Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through instagram [sic] and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models. Thanks @donsaladino for kickin my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud,” Melissa wrote.