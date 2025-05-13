9 Celebs Who Got Fitter Than Ever After Having Kids—Here's How

Growing and delivering a baby is no easy feat. As moms know all too well, pregnancy and childbirth can take a real toll on the body—and "bouncing back" immediately afterward is usually the last thing on new parents' minds. Eventually, many moms return to an exercise routine as their bodies heal and their babies begin to sleep more. Some, including many celebrities, manage to get even fitter after having kids. Here's a closer look at celebrities who got fitter than ever after having kids and how they accomplished the impressive feat.

Jennifer Lopez Worked With a Personal Trainer Who Inspired Her

Jennifer Lopez credits her personal trainer, Tracy Anderson, for helping her get into amazing shape after giving birth to her twins, Max and Emme, in 2008.

"I met Tracy right after I had my twins. I called her at a time when I was feeling insecure and uncertain, wondering if I would ever get back to how I was before—as most new moms do after giving birth," J.Lo said while presenting Anderson with the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness award at the Daytime Beauty Awards in 2023, per E! News.

Jennifer added, "She came into my life and helped me embrace the new me and help me to be and to realize that I could be stronger than I ever had before."

Kate Hudson Broke a Sweat Once a Day and Kept to It

Kate Hudson, mom of two sons, Ryder and Bingham, and a daughter, Rani, opened up about getting back into shape after having her second child. Her approach was to "break a sweat once a day," she told E! News. "But I'm a big believer in not over-pushing yourself."

After gaining 70 pounds during both of her pregnancies, she explained, she would "lose 10 lbs. and then I'd plateau at 150 and I'd stay there forever. It was really discouraging."

However, the actress advised, "You don't change anything – you just have to push through it. That's the hardest part."

Hilary Duff Got Into Shape With a Personal Trainer and Boxing

Hilary Duff is a mom of four—son, Luca, and three daughters, Banks, Mae and Townes.

After giving birth to Luca in 2012, the actress admitted to Life & Style, per USA Today, "I never had to lose so much before, and it took a while to get mentally motivated. I was enjoying being home with my baby, and I wasn't super strict with my diet."

Hilary then started boxing with trainer Gabe Johns, and that changed everything.

"It makes me feel super fierce," she explained. "Gabe and I box outside my home, so my neighbors watched the whole shrinking process! They cheered me on!"

Jessica Alba Kept at It While Celebrating the Small Milestones

Jessica Alba is a mom of three—daughters Honor and Haven and son Hayes. The Fantastic Four actress acknowledged that "it takes time" to resume a workout routine.

"I felt more pressure when I was younger. Now that I'm older, I'm a little easier on myself," Alba told PEOPLE Now of postpartum fitness. "It just takes time and you just have to let your body heal and take the time. It's baby steps … Every little milestone is meaningful to me, though. Like when I can finally put on a pair of jeans that I couldn't wear before or that didn't fit."

Ultimately, Jessica lost the baby weight with the help of cycling, interval training, working with a personal trainer, and more.

Kylie Jenner Lost Weight With a Personal Trainer at Her Home Gym

Kylie Jenner is the mom of Stormi and Aire. As a source told E! News, Kylie apparently works out three times per week with the help of a personal trainer at her home gym. She also enjoys outdoor workouts.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kylie told British Vogue that after after her first child, she "felt in shape and it was working out, and then I got pregnant and did it all over again."

"I feel like people didn't give me, or give women in general, enough empathy," she added. "I see pictures [online] and people are accusing me of being on drugs or something…"

Jessica Simpson Got Her Steps In

Jessica Simpson has three children—daughters Maxwell and Birdie, and a son, Ace. Previously, her trainer Harley Pasternak told E! News that Simpson lost 100 pounds with the help of taking 14,000 steps each day.

Walking for weight loss can be very effective.

"It's not easy at all, but I am determined to feel good," the "Take My Breath Away" singer told PEOPLE. "I have been doing a lot of walking—getting my steps in not only burns calories but it also helps me clear my head and get focused."

Pink Worked Out Five Times a Week With a Trainer

Pink is a mom to one daughter, Willow, and one son, Jameson. After the singer gave birth to Willow, her trainer, Jeanette Jenkins, opened up to PEOPLE about how the "What About Us" singer got super fit.

"We trained five times a week," Jeanette explained. "We mixed it up. It was a combination of strength training, flexibility work. We did yoga and Pilates."

Jessie James Decker Isn't Afraid to Lift Heavy

Jessie James Decker has four kids—one daughter, Vivianne, and three sons, Eric Jr., Forrest, and Denver. The country-pop singer focuses on strength training, flexibility and cardio with a personal trainer and has shared samples of her workouts on social media. And she's not afraid to lift heavy weights.

"I always tell mothers, like, that should be the last thing on your mind," the celeb told E! News of postpartum weight loss. "After you have a baby, please do not think about trying to lose weight. Just feed your baby. Love on your baby. You have a newborn. Your body is trying to heal. You will know when your body is ready."

Hilaria Baldwin Prioritized Daily Movement

Hilaria Baldwin is a mom of seven children with her husband, Alec Baldwin: Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, Maria, and Ilaria. (Alec also has a daughter, Ireland, from his first marriage.)

"People will ask me all the time what my regimen is after having a baby. I'll tell you: it's nothing crazy," Hilaria wrote on Instagram alongside before and after photos from one of her pregnancies. "It's about balance and consistency."

Later in the post, she detailed that she makes an effort to "move daily and get in more intense (yet efficient) workouts 4-5 times a week."