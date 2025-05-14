The Diet & Workout That Helped Mark Wahlberg Shed 14 Pounds

Real talk: Mark Wahlberg provides endless inspiration for athletes and gym-goers who want to build buff bods. The Ted star's fitness-minded lifestyle is no joke. Mark gave fans a brief overview of his daily regimen on Instagram, which includes waking up in the wee hours of the morning (2:30 a.m.), having a nutritious breakfast at 3:15 a.m., working out from 3:40 to 5:15 a.m., consuming a post-workout meal at 5:30 a.m., showering at 6:00 a.m., playing golf at 7:30 a.m. … and the list goes on. The celeb basically has a jam-packed day all before 7:30—when many of us are just rolling out of bed.

From Invincible to Daddy's Home to Father Stu to Mile 22, Mark Wahlberg has delivered many iconic movies—and he looks incredibly fit in all of them. Even when the celeb is on the road and filming, his healthy habits don't falter. Mark remains regimented, from lifting weights to cold plunging, keeping fans engaged with his "4 a.m. club" fitness videos.

The actor recently shared a top goal of his, "operation: get ripped," which is helping him get back into "fighting shape" after putting on a bit of extra weight from filming. Here's the diet and workout that helped Mark Wahlberg lose 14 pounds and maintain his muscular physique. (We're already sweating!)

"Fasting Alone" Helped Him Drop 14 Pounds

In his video, Mark explains how he felt after filming a movie. "Inflammation, hacking sh*t up every day, eating breads and pastas and yogurts and all the sh*t I'm not supposed to be eating," he says. "But now, we're finished, and it's operation: get ripped."

His routine includes "only eating in a six-hour window", sauna and steam sessions, and cold plunging. The real key player here is intermittent fasting, with Mark stressing, "Diet is going to be key. Just the fasting alone got me down 14 pounds."

He captioned his clip, "New program starts now!! Time to get lean and lose that movie weight."

His Hardcore Workout Includes Exercises Like Ab Wheel Rollouts and Decline Sit-Ups

In another video, Mark gives us all a glimpse into his hardcore workout routine that trains the abs, back, and biceps. The regimen includes exercises like decline sit-ups with oblique twists, ab wheel rollouts, cable rows, TRX rows, calf raises, bicep curls, lat pushdowns, ab crunches using the ab crunch machine, seated rows, and hanging leg raises.

Mark captioned his post, "Why start tomorrow? 4 am club @municipal [emojis] on to the next goal."