The High-Intensity Workout That Helped Guy Fieri Shed 30 Pounds

Real talk: Guy Fieri is the king of Food Network. The celeb chef delivers fan-favorite shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and Guy's Grocery Games. He also shares many unique, mouthwatering dishes we'd all love to try. More recently, fans noticed that Guy lost weight—a total of 30 pounds, to be exact, leaving many curious as to how the chef accomplished such an impressive weight-loss milestone. Guy did five key things to shed 30 pounds, including practicing moderation, portion control, and performing high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts. Here's exactly how Guy Fieri lost weight.

He Does HIIT and Rucking

HIIT workouts keep Guy in top shape. He explained to GQ how he found the workout and what impact it has on his overall fitness.

"When I started studying what makes me tick physically, I realized that I need to have my heart rate up," Guy shared. "I love to hike and lift weights, but I realized I'm not getting the most out of it if I don't do interval training to get my heart rate up. Crossfit and HIIT training is super important to me. I don't have a lot of time so I need to get that heart rate up, keep it up and make the workouts count."

In addition, Guy enjoys getting his steps in while hiking or walking with a weighted vest, also known as rucking.

Post Malone Shares Secret Behind 55-Pound Weight Loss

He Believes in Moderation

In an interview with Men's Health, Guy revealed that moderation can be a total game-changer. It helped him slim down without eliminating some of his favorite foods.

"I think moderation is a real thing," Guy said. "I still eat what I want to eat. But I just don't eat as much of it."

8 Ways Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky Burn Off Calories

He Does Cold Plunges

Guy is also a fan of doing cold plunges, especially after he works out. This healthy activity helps keep his energy levels up. Plus, research shows that cold water immersion can help protect against obesity and cardiovascular disease.

"The thing about cold plunges is that you gotta get through the first 30 seconds. When I started, I hated waiting on the timer to go off. But now I breathe and get into the right mind space. The energy it gives you. It gets me fired up. I do it every day," Guy told Men's Health.

7 Weight-Free Workouts Kaley Cuoco Swears By

He Limits His Bites When Filming

Guy eats some pretty crazy foods on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives—and not all of them are super healthy. The celeb told PEOPLE that he limits his portions when filming in order to not let his health get out of whack.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Everybody thinks I chug down the whole cheeseburger," he said. "I'll try two items in a restaurant, three restaurants in a day. By the time I've had two bites of each food, I'm full."

He Loves Spaghetti Squash Bolognese

The food expert found ways to make healthier versions of his favorite foods. One recipe he loves is spaghetti Bolognese, swapping out pasta for spaghetti squash.

"How can something that's so good for you taste so great? The bit of cinnamon in that Bolognese takes this to the next level… I would have loved to have had that Bolognese with bucatini," Guy told Men's Health. But if I have spaghetti squash instead, I know that's 500 calories I'm not consuming. And it's still delicious."