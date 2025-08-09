Who doesn’t love a nice bowl of cereal and milk in the morning? While your go-to cereal may be delicious, it might be packed with low-quality ingredients, says Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. “Cereal brands (or specific cereals) that often contain low-quality ingredients—like artificial colors, preservatives, high-fructose corn syrup, or refined grains—make them more like sugary snacks than nutritious breakfast,” she tells us. Here are 6 cereal brands with the lowest-quality ingredients and a few to eat instead.

Froot Loops

Froot Loops (Kellogg’s) is one of the worst offenders, per Collingwood. “Bright colors and fruity flavor are created with synthetic additives, not fruit. One of the top offenders for kids’ cereals,” she says.

Artificial colors (Red 40, Blue 1, Yellow 6)

Refined grains (mostly corn flour)

Added sugar (multiple forms)

BHT (preservative)

Cap’n Crunch

Cap’n Crunch (Quaker) is another old favorite that you should probably avoid. “More sugar than most cookies per serving, and includes artificial ingredients for flavor and crunch,” says Collingwood.

Low-quality ingredients:

Sugar is the first ingredient.

Artificial flavors

BHT

Refined corn flour

Cocoa Pebbles

Cocoa Pebbles (Post) is filled with lots of sugar. “Highly processed, loaded with sweeteners, and flavored to taste like chocolate without any real cocoa benefits,” says Collingwood.

Low-quality ingredients:

Sugar and corn syrup

Artificial flavors

BHA/BHT

Refined rice

The #1 Breakfast Cereal You Should Never Buy, According to Experts

Lucky Charms

Lucky Charms (General Mills) is another on her list. “The ‘magical’ marshmallows are a chemical cocktail of sugar and synthetic coloring,” she reveals.

Low-quality ingredients:

Artificial colors (Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1, etc.)

Modified corn starch

Marshmallows with dyes and sugars

Trisodium phosphate (used as a processing agent)

Apple Jacks

Apple Jacks (Kellogg’s) isn’t made with fruit. “No real apples involved—just processed carbs and chemicals,” says Collingwood.

Low-quality ingredients:

Sugar, corn syrup, and high-fructose corn syrup

Artificial colors (Red 40, Yellow 6, Blue 1)

Artificial flavors

Honey Smacks

Honey Smacks (Kellogg’s) are ultra sugary. “Nearly 60% sugar by weight, making it one of the most sugary cereals on the market,” Collingwood reveals.

Low-quality ingredients:

Sugar as the #1 ingredient

Hydrogenated oils

BHT

Common Red Flags in Low-Quality Cereals

Here are the common red flags in low-quality cereals, per Collingwood:

The first ingredient is sugar or corn syrup

Artificial dyes (Red 40, Yellow 5/6, Blue 1)

BHT or BHA (preservatives)

Hydrogenated oils

No whole grains listed

Healthier Alternatives

Looking for healthier alternatives? Here are some that Collingwood recommends:

Three Wishes

Barbara’s Puffins (Original)

Nature’s Path Organic

Kashi 7 Whole Grain Nuggets

DIY mix: oats + nuts + seeds + cinnamon