6 Cereal Brands With the Lowest-Quality Ingredients
Who doesn’t love a nice bowl of cereal and milk in the morning? While your go-to cereal may be delicious, it might be packed with low-quality ingredients, says Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. “Cereal brands (or specific cereals) that often contain low-quality ingredients—like artificial colors, preservatives, high-fructose corn syrup, or refined grains—make them more like sugary snacks than nutritious breakfast,” she tells us. Here are 6 cereal brands with the lowest-quality ingredients and a few to eat instead.
Froot Loops
Froot Loops (Kellogg’s) is one of the worst offenders, per Collingwood. “Bright colors and fruity flavor are created with synthetic additives, not fruit. One of the top offenders for kids’ cereals,” she says.
Low-quality ingredients:
Artificial colors (Red 40, Blue 1, Yellow 6)
Refined grains (mostly corn flour)
Added sugar (multiple forms)
BHT (preservative)
Cap’n Crunch
Cap’n Crunch (Quaker) is another old favorite that you should probably avoid. “More sugar than most cookies per serving, and includes artificial ingredients for flavor and crunch,” says Collingwood.
Low-quality ingredients:
Sugar is the first ingredient.
Artificial flavors
BHT
Refined corn flour
Cocoa Pebbles
Cocoa Pebbles (Post) is filled with lots of sugar. “Highly processed, loaded with sweeteners, and flavored to taste like chocolate without any real cocoa benefits,” says Collingwood.
Low-quality ingredients:
Sugar and corn syrup
Artificial flavors
BHA/BHT
Refined rice
Lucky Charms
Lucky Charms (General Mills) is another on her list. “The ‘magical’ marshmallows are a chemical cocktail of sugar and synthetic coloring,” she reveals.
Low-quality ingredients:
Artificial colors (Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1, etc.)
Modified corn starch
Marshmallows with dyes and sugars
Trisodium phosphate (used as a processing agent)
Apple Jacks
Apple Jacks (Kellogg’s) isn’t made with fruit. “No real apples involved—just processed carbs and chemicals,” says Collingwood.
Low-quality ingredients:
Sugar, corn syrup, and high-fructose corn syrup
Artificial colors (Red 40, Yellow 6, Blue 1)
Artificial flavors
Honey Smacks
Honey Smacks (Kellogg’s) are ultra sugary. “Nearly 60% sugar by weight, making it one of the most sugary cereals on the market,” Collingwood reveals.
Low-quality ingredients:
Sugar as the #1 ingredient
Hydrogenated oils
BHT
Common Red Flags in Low-Quality Cereals
Here are the common red flags in low-quality cereals, per Collingwood:
The first ingredient is sugar or corn syrup
Artificial dyes (Red 40, Yellow 5/6, Blue 1)
BHT or BHA (preservatives)
Hydrogenated oils
No whole grains listed
Healthier Alternatives
Looking for healthier alternatives? Here are some that Collingwood recommends:
Three Wishes
Barbara’s Puffins (Original)
Nature’s Path Organic
Kashi 7 Whole Grain Nuggets
DIY mix: oats + nuts + seeds + cinnamon