5 Chain Restaurant Breakfast Platters Fans Say Pile On the Meat

Fans say these chain breakfast platters load up the meat, eggs, and hash browns.

Whether you wake up starving, you’re looking for a solid breakfast spot to try with friends, or honestly, you’re just hungover after a night out, nothing hits harder than a good breakfast platter filled with meat, eggs, hashbrowns, and other fixings. There are plenty of delicious breakfast chains (among local spots, too) out there, but here are 5 that fans fiercely defend, saying that they are among the best.

Original Pancake House

I go to the Original Pancake House in Buffalo regularly with friends. It’s our spot, and we love to split their famous Dutch Baby with sides of the juicy sausage and thick cut bacon that melts in your mouth. “The Michael Jordan of breakfast chains, I won’t live in a city without one,” a Reddit comment said. “I feel bad for people who have never experienced this glorious breakfast spot,” another said,” while a third stated “I had it for the first time in July. I still think about it all the time. Everything was amazing.”

Waffle House

Waffle House‘s plump, loaded breakfast platters and sandwiches, and of course, their famous biscuits smothered in rich, sausage gravy will definitely leave you feeling full. “Waffle House is god tier imo, those pecan waffles with butter and the hashbrowns with onion and jalapeño mixed in topped with over easy eggs,” a Reddit user said. “Waffle House has absolutely no competition,” another said.

Dennys

My fiancé has breakfast/lunch with his dad weekly, and although they generally pick a local spot, this week they chose Denny’s. He wouldn’t stop raving about it and he’s a picky foodie. He says it’s gone way up in quality, and others praise Denny’s for their food, and reliability. “Denny’s scores points for being the only 24hr besides WH, and better prices than CB,” a commenter said. “Denny’s is the best for variety and all around options for breakfast,” another said. A third even weighed in to say, “Denny’s >>>>>>>> All of Em. Fight me.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

First Watch

First Watch gained some serious attention later in the conversation. “First Watch,” a commenter said. “This was what I was looking for. Feels local and farm to table but it’s a chain,” another stated. “Easily outclasses all of them to the point that it’s unfair to run it against [them].” Other comments followed, with one saying “it’s really great, we just got one where I am, but I first had it on a visit to Nashville, and after that I would go out of my way to see if places I was going to [have] it so I could take advantage of that.” With hearty options like their Chimichurri Steak & Eggs Hash, they have filling, meaty options that fans of the chain enjoy.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner has tasty breakfast plates that are a great bang for your buck. “Black Bear Diner [is] A tier,” a commenter said. “I usually go to locally owned places for breakfast, but if I go to a chain restaurant, Black Bear Diner wins my vote,” another said. “I just went yesterday and it was great. $16 for the Volcano: 3 pancakes, 2 sausage, 2 eggs, 2 bacon. The Denver omelette was huge and came with about 3 potatoes worth of hash browns and a giant biscuit and gravy,” another said.