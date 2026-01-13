5 Chain Chili Dogs Fans Say Are Packed With Real Beef

Fans say these chain chili dogs deliver hearty portions made with real, beefy chili.

Sometimes a plain hot dog with yellow mustard and a little chopped onion hits the spot, but other times you’re starving and you need a little bit more protein than just a simple hotdog. Enter, chili sauce. The ultimate topping. The chili dog just packs the handheld delicacy with that much more flavor when done correctly. When it comes to chains that get it right, fans say these are the 5 places worth ordering a chili dog.

Sonic

On the menu at Sonic is Sonic’s Chili Cheese Coney, loaded with chili. “Chili Cheese coneys have always been my favorite thing from Sonic,” a reviewer said, also raving about the chili cheese onion rings. Another said, “they are solid and that’s a great price. Just remember if you want mustard and onions you need to say so.” More rave reviews followed, like “I love them. [It’s the] only food item I get at Sonic. Don’t really care for anything else there food wise.”

Skyline Chili’s

As my fiance and I were traveling through New York, Ohio, and into Kentucky, we stopped at Skyline Chili’s to taste their famous chili dog and chili spaghetti. Both were incredible and others seem to agree. “So good. Need those onions and a dabble of hot sauce,” a Reddit commenter said. “These are my favorite coneys. Amazing,” another said.

Portillo’s

Portillo’s has some hardcore fans backing them up as being the best of the best. “Portillos has some of the best food ever,” a Reddit reviewer said. “Portillo’s hotdogs have a wicked snap,” another stated. “I’m always torn between the Chicago dog and the chili dog at Portillo’s. Usually end up getting both,” another admitted.

Freddy’s

On the thread, Freddy’s was also mentioned by multiple fans of the chain’s chili dogs. “You talking about Freddy’s Steak [Burgers] and Custard,” a Reddit commenter asked on a thread. “That place is a sleeper hit. Barely ever see any of them and barely hear people talk about them, but their smash-burgers are awesome! I love their hotdogs too. The buns are great!” Another said, “Freddy’ s chili cheese dog is always my go to! messy but the absolute best.”

Costco

I'm not going to lie, I don't have a Costco yet where I live in Upstate New York (although, they're currently building one), so the fact that many fans not only brought up Costco as a contender in this conversation, but raved about their chili dogs surprised me. "My Costco will make these up for you," a Reddit commenter said on a picture of the chili dogs. "They have chilli & cheese as toppings for baked potato, so I sometimes ask them to add it on top of the hot dog. [Delicious]!" Other comments followed, with another reviewer saying, "I think I've ordered a hotdog every single time I've ever visited Costco. They're worth the trip alone." Another exclaimed "Costco Chilli Dogs EVERYONE!"