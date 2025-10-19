Did pancake breakfasts get expensive, or is that just my imagination? Going out to breakfast has become almost as expensive as dinner, with some meals costing nearly $20 at my favorite breakfast spots. However, some chain diners still serve delicious, sweet pancakes that aren’t super expensive. Here are 6 chain diners that serve the fluffiest pancakes for cheap.

IHOP

IHOP, or International House of Pancakes, is the global destination for every type imaginable of pancake. You can’t go wrong with their soft and fluffy OG buttermilk pancake. They come in endless flavor combos like cupcakes, strawberry bananas, and New York cheesecake, and of course, you can always find new Pancake of the Month offerings if you want to try something new. One Redditor calls them “fluffy and spongey, flavorful,” while another hails them for consistency. “They thick but they good. And they taste the same at every restaurant, instead of it varying like a Cracker Barrel or Denny’s.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel pancakes are so legendary that the restaurant sells the mix in a box. There are also lots of copycat recipes online. The buttermilk pancakes, served with warm syrup and real butter, have a homemade feel and pair perfectly with their country-style sides. “I’ve never had a homemade pancake come close to the cracker barrel ones,” one Redditor writes. “One of the best pancakes ever,” agrees another. “Fluffy and buttery,” a third adds. A fourth adds they “are fluffy/thick in the middle and crispy on the edges, unlike any other pancake I’ve ever had. Their maple syrup beats everything else out there since it’s not too boring like the usual syrups and not deadly sweet like ihops syrups.”

6 Breakfast Chains That Serve the Best Pancakes

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner is legendary for its oversized portions, including huge pancakes. Diners describe the pancakes as “sweet” and “enormous and quite delicious.”

Golden Corral

If you have a hearty appetite on the weekend, head to Golden Corral. While the buffet is only open for lunch and dinner during the week, diners love the weekend breakfast buffet, where you can pile on bacon, omelets, and pancakes—all-you-can-eat for under $20. They usually have buttermilk pancakes, specialty pancakes, and a selection of toppings.

Perkin’s

Perkin’s has some of the best pancakes, according to diners. “Buttery and soft pancakes,” writes one Reditor.

Denny’s

Denny’s OG pancakes are classic and comforting, and a recent recipe update made them even fluffier and richer. The chain also offers many delicious specialty pancakes, including Cinnamon Roll, Choconana, and 9-grain, if regular buttermilk pancakes bore you. All of them are delicious. And sometimes, the chain offers promos, like all-you-can-eat pancakes for $5.99.