5 Chain French Dip Sandwiches Loaded With Shaved Beef

These chain restaurants serve French Dip sandwiches generously loaded with shaved beef.

The famous French Dip sandwich is not actually French but an American invention (both Cole’s Pacific Electric Buffet and Philippe the Original right here in Los Angeles lay claim to inventing this very popular menu item). The sandwich itself is made from thinly-sliced beef on a baguette or sub, served with au jus for dipping, hence the name, and it’s common to include cheese such as Swiss. If you’re craving a really good French Dip where they don’t skimp on the beef, here are five chains where these iconic sandwiches are loaded with beef.

Arby’s

Arby’s has a Classic French Dip & Swiss on the menu, made with its famous roast beef and Swiss cheese on a sub roll and served with French au jus sauce. “It’s half the countries in the world on one sandwich,” the chain says. “I really enjoy their French dip. There are often $3 coupons in the app which is a great deal for the quality/size of the sandwich. I’m glad they cut it in half; I’m usually full with the first portion and can have the rest later. I always add red onion and crispy onion strings, both of which are no additional cost,” one fan said.

Firehouse Subs

The French Dip at Firehouse Subs is made with premium roast beef, loaded with caramelized onions, melted provolone cheese and topped with Italian seasoning, all on a toasted garlic bread roll; and served with hot au jus for dipping. “Tried a french dip from Firehouse Subs and I have to say I’m impressed!” one diner shared. “A french dip is one of my favourite sandwiches and this was a good one. The bread was soft, the garlic sauce was tasty, there was plenty of meat and cheese, and I liked the jus!”

BJ’s Brewhouse

BJ’s Brewhouse has a delicious Classic Prime Rib Dip is a fan-favorite menu item. “We thinly carve up slices of slow-roasted prime rib, piled high on a toasted hoagie roll. On the side, we provide a rich, flavorful au jus for dipping, creamy horseradish for extra zing, coleslaw and a side of fries,” the chain says. “Bj’s Brewhouses in New Braunfels did a repeat great performance with my gluten-free Prime Rib dip sandwich, this time I added provolone cheese, yum,” one happy customer wrote on Facebook. “They sent cabbage salad & horseradish automatically and I ordered their cheesy mashed potatoes. Yum.”

Big Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner calls its Tri Tip Dip “A better French dip”. This sandwich consists of seasoned tri-tip on a grilled ciabatta roll and served with au jus. Guests can make it a deluxe with grilled onion, mushroom, and Swiss cheese. “There was absolutely no fat. The bun was perfectly crisp with just enough Au Jus then the side to do a little dippy dip! It was exceptional,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hillstone/Houston’s

Hillstone/Houston’s has a USDA Prime French Dip Au Jus, made from roasted prime rib thinly sliced and piled high on a toasted French roll, and served with French fries or coleslaw. “Succulent French dip even before a light dunk into the au jus where the jus is on par with a proper steakhouse like the Derby,” one diner said.