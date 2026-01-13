7 Best Meat Lover’s Pizzas at Chain Restaurants, According to Diners

From Domino’s to Round Table, these chain meat lover’s pizzas are loaded with toppings.

When it comes to pizzeria chain restaurants, diners can count on their reliability and consistency. When traveling in an unfamiliar city looking for comfort food, or just wanting a meal where you know exactly what to expect, these nostalgic chains are there to fall back on. If you’re searching for a protein packed meat lover’s pizza, here are 7 chains that pizza fans say have delicious pizza.

Domino’s

The MeatZZa at Domino’s is loaded up with ham, pepperoni, beef, and Italian sausage, and beef all tucked between two layers of mozzarella cheese. The ideal meat stacked pizza fans of the chain can enjoy. “It’s definitely Domino’s in my area,” a commenter said on a Reddit thread about the best pizza chains. “Maybe I just got lucky with a good location, but the pizza is always what I order and is almost always super hot and fresh.”

Pizza Hut

There’s something so nostalgic for me when it comes to the watery ranch on the salad bar and the pepperoni with burnt edges. And nothing…nothing hits harder than a cold Diet Coke out of one of those red plastic cups. Literally, my 90s. “Pizza Hut for me,” a reviewer on Reddit exclaimed. The Meat Lover’s Pizza at Pizza Hut comes topped with ham, bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, and seasoned pork, and is there for those days where you’re really hungry.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Little Caesars

For it or against it, the ones who love Little Caesars seem to fiercely defend the chain, enjoying their quick and affordable ready-to-go options. “Love Little Caesars pizza,” a reviewer said. “App tells you when pizza is done. They have a Pizza Portal which is a warm holding area. Put my code in, grab food and leave.” The 5 Meat Feast at Little Caesars is piled high with smoked ham, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni and seasoned beef. A hearty meal in a pinch.

Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s Pizza was mentioned multiple times on a Reddit thread as having the best pizza, with meat heavy options on the menu. “Marco’s is by far the best in terms of taste,” a reviewer said on Reddit. “I’d agree, just wish they could compete with dominos and PH in terms of price and deals,” another followed. “Marco’s is the best national chain,” a third stated. They have great options like the Triple Pepperoni Magnifico shredded “pepp,” regular pepperoni, and their Old World Pepperoni with a sprinkle of seasoning and garlic sauce along the crust or the Ultimate Magnifico with Old World Pepperoni, pepperoni, bold Old World Sausage, and seasoned Italian sausage to really pack in the protein.

Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy’s comes into play, with Reddit reviewers enjoying their selection of pizza pies, as well. “Papa Murphy’s. Fresher, more variety, and it’s easier on reflux,” a reviewer said on Reddit. “Papa Murphy’s is amazing. Great value too,” another mentioned. Papa’s All Meat is loaded with protein packed toppings like salami, ground beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, cheddar, mozzarella, and red sauce.

Donatos Pizza

Donatos Pizza has a Serious Meat option that includes sausage, shaved ham, pepperoni, smoked bacon, ground beef, smoked provolone cheese and romano. “Donatos. I’m not sure how spread out they are in the US but we have a few in Columbus, OH and there is one in Ashland, KY, which is a lot closer to me than Columbus but it’s still very good,” one commenter said on Reddit. Another followed up, saying “Donato’s mariachi beef or founder’s favorite (pepperoni, sausage, ham, banana peppers) for me, please!”

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza is said to be among the best, especially when it comes to their All Meat Marvel. “Round Table Pizza,” a reviewer said. “I should not have to scroll this far down to find the correct answer. Round Table hands down,” another stated. The Montague’s All Meat Marvel has a mound of pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, and linguica with a base of red sauce. “Their original crust pizzas still [taste] great, just like during my childhood. It’s All Meat Marvel for me,” a reviewer said on Reddit.