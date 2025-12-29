11 Best Chain Restaurant Deals You Can Get This Week

Take advantage of these money-saving restaurant deals rolling out right now.

There is a lot of work that goes into making the holidays perfect, from buying and wrapping holiday gifts, preparing for guests, and cooking elaborate meals. If you don’t feel like making dinner during the post-holiday period, don’t feel bad about it. In fact, some of your favorite chain restaurants are here to make eating out even more enticing by offering sensational deals and freebies. Here are the 11 best chain restaurant deals starting this week.

California Tortilla

Over at California Tortilla, guests will receive a free burrito or bowl coupon with every $25 in gift card value purchased. The coupon is redeemable in-store in January 2026, making it a perfect post-holiday perk.

Fazoli’s

Fazoli’s is offering a free whole pizza with the purchase of a Family Meal using code NewYear25 at participating locations from 12/30/25 to 1/2/26. The Family Meal holiday special during this timeframe is $15.99 at participating locations and includes a family-sized serving of Fettuccine Alfredo and Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce. Serves 4 and includes 8 Signature Garlic Breadsticks. Loyalty members can celebrate the new year all month long at participating locations (1/1/26 to 1/31/26) with $5 off $20, $3 off $10, and buy-one-get-one Fettuccine Alfredo. One reward per visit.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Round Table Pizza

Over at Round Table Pizza, score a Large Double Play Pepperoni Pizza for $21.99 at participating locations for dine-in, carry-out, and delivery from 12/31/25 to 1/4/26, no code necessary. Additionally, take $7 off any Large or XL Pizza with code RTP220 at participating locations for dine-in, carry-out & delivery from 1/1/26 to 1/8/26.

Carl’s Jr.

Our friends at Krazy Coupon Lady shared many great restaurant deals for the week, starting with Carl’s Jr. Rewards members can score a $1 Spicy Chicken Sandwich with a purchase of $10 or more online, in-app, or in-store. Limit one offer per account. MyRewards members can also enjoy BOGO Big Country Breakfast Burritos at the fast-food restaurant through Jan. 21, 2026.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ Rewards members can get a Maple Sugar Bacon Sandwich for $4 with the purchase of a drink. You must activate the latest Deal Drop in the Dunkin’ app. Offer valid through Dec. 31.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Over at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers they are celebrating Snack Week. On Dec. 29, get a 5-Piece Chicken Tenders, $4.99 (reg. $7.99). On Dec. 30, get a Regular Custard for $3.99 (reg. $4.19), and on Dec. 31, get a Kids’ Meal for $4.99 (reg. $6.79).

IHOP

IHOP is offering a great deal for families. Dine in at the pancake restaurant and get a free kids’ entree with each full-priced adult entree purchase (excludes Value Menu). Offer valid daily from 2 – 10 p.m. Drinks not included unless otherwise specified.

Red Lobster

Enjoy Spendless Shrimp on weekdays at Red Lobster for $15.99. The meal comes with Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Shrimp Linguini Alfredo, Popcorn Shrimp, and Chesapeake Fries.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack is giving away a free Shack sandwich with any Shake Shack purchase of $10 or more when you use promo code SHACKCHEER at checkout online or in-app. From Dec. 21 – 31, get the Shackburger free with purchase. Also, score $1 sodas, $3 Crinkle Cut fries, and $5 shakes anytime at Shack Shack when you order in-app.

Sonny’s BBQ

Craving some BBQ? Sonny’s BBQ is offering a free Cinnamon Apple Bread Pudding with the purchase of any adult entree now through Dec. 31.

TGI Fridays

It’s always Friday at TGI Fridays, especially at night. Enjoys half-price apps after 9 p.m. (local) every day when you dine in. Also, get a free kids’ dessert (a kids’ sundae or Holiday Hot Cocoa & Cookies) with every kids’ meal purchase daily from 6 – 7 p.m. through Dec. 31.