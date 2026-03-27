5 Chain Restaurant Items That Look Nothing Like the Photos

See which popular menu items from McDonald's and Taco Bell fail to live up to their ads.

Appearances can be very deceiving, especially when it comes to promotional pictures of food restaurants use to lure in unsuspecting customers. While no one really expects a real burger to look like the ones fast-food companies use on their websites and social media, some are so different from the actual product it’s almost humorous. So which items should you be wary of? Here are five chain restaurant items that look nothing like their photos.

McDonald’s Big Mac

Has any McDonald’s Big Mac ever looked as big and juicy as the ones in the pictures? Food styling is one thing, but the chain was even (unsuccessfully) sued for deceptive marketing by using undercooked patties to make the burger look bigger. According to US District Judge Hector Gonzalez, McDonald’s food images “are no different than other companies’ use of visually appealing images to foster positive associations with their products.”

Wendy’s Baconator Fries

Wendy’s was also the target of the unsuccessful “deceptive marketing” lawsuit mentioned above, along with McDonald’s. While I think food styling is always going to be key for advertising, there is never as much bacon in the burgers or on fries as pictures suggest. Give us the bacon, Wendys!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Taco Bell Anything

Taco Bell’s menu items almost never look like the pictures. They taste great, don’t get me wrong, but the food styling is 10/10 compared to what the actual product looks like. In all fairness to Taco Bell, it’s very difficult to make a small taco or burrito look impressive. This expectation vs reality Reddit post makes the point perfectly.

Arby’s Beef and Cheddar

Arby’s Beef and Cheddar looks downright beautiful in official pictures. Up close, not so much. Just look at some customer pictures here. “Not gonna lie, Arby’s is one of those places where the food doesn’t look like the ads but it tastes like the ads if that makes sense?” one fan said. “Like I know it’s not gonna look like that but I’m still gonna get roast beef and I’m happy about it lol.”

Subway 5 Meat Italian

Subway gets a ton of criticism for subs that look nothing like pictures on the website—like the 5 Meat Italian, which one Redditor posted about with side-by-side shots. “How are these supposed to be the same sandwich? It’s shockingly ridiculous how little meat they give compared to what is advertised,” they said.