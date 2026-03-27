7 Massive Fast-Food Spring Deals Disappearing at the End of This Month

From McDonald's to KFC, here are the best new fast-food promotions and discounts to grab now.

It’s officially spring, and many of your favorite restaurants are launching new deals and promotions to celebrate the season. Whether you love fried chicken, an exceptional burger is your jam, breakfast sandwiches make you happy, or just a basic turkey sub is all you crave, these chains have something for everyone. So what should you add to your list? Here are seven new meal deals you won’t want to miss right now.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Senior Meals

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is adding Senior Meals (55+) to its menu this week (this is a permanent menu change):

Single Cheeseburger: Freddy’s premium steakburger patty with American cheese on a toasted bun with mustard, onion and pickle.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich: Crispy chicken breast on a toasted bun with mayonnaise and pickle.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich: Grilled chicken on a toasted bun with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

Hot Dog: All-beef hot dog on a toasted bun with the Guest’s choice of condiments.

Each meal includes a small drink and small fries/tots, or can be upgraded to a full-size premium side (check your local Freddy’s for pricing).

Diners can also enjoy the limited time-only Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, Hot Honey Chicken Tenders, Cheese Curds with Hot Honey, and the Molten Chocolate Cake Shake available through May 5 at participating locations.

McDonald’s Super Mario Galaxy Movie Happy Meal

McDonald’s has a new, limited time-only meal fans will go crazy for: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Happy Meal. “Discover one of 12 unique toys in your Happy Meal, each featuring a collectible character from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on a posable clip,” the chain says. “Clip Mario to your backpack, pin Princess Peach to your purse or let Yoshi dangle from your keyring – now’s the perfect time to grab this season’s must-have accessory.”

Shake Shack

Shake Shack is celebrating March Madness with free chicken sandwiches. To help make watch parties even easier every day of the week, customers can get a free Chicken Shack or Chicken Shack Lettuce Wrap with a $10+ purchase using code SpringChicken in the Shack App, at shakeshack.com, or at kiosks inside Shake Shacks. Take advantage of the deal now, as it ends on April 1.

Raise the Roost

Raise the Roost restaurant has some great new deals for hungry customers:6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2 for $5 Crispy Wraps: Hand-breaded chicken tenders fried to a deep golden crunch, wrapped in a soft flour tortilla with crisp lettuce and shredded cheese, finished with a drizzle of Roost Signature, Honey Mustard, Ranch or Spicy Ranch sauce.

Spicy Ranch Deluxe Chicken Sandwich: Juicy chicken tenders stacked on a buttery, toasted brioche-style bun with smoky bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, sliced jalapeños and a layer of spicy ranch.

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s has a new $8.99 Meal Deal available nationwide, built around two fan-favorite menu items. Guests choose between a regular 8″ #4 Turkey Tom® or #1 The Pepe®, paired with chips and a drink for just $8.99 when ordered online, or through the Jimmy John’s app. This is a limited time-only offer so grab it while you can.

Hardee’s

Hardee’s just launched a promotion called “Second Breakfast Insurance” in honor of the new Frisco Breakfast Burger, which contains over 40 g of protein. From March 23-March 31, guests who submit a past receipt or a photo of a sad, unfulfilling breakfast at hardees.com/nosecondbreakfast can get a complimentary Frisco Breakfast Burger combo from the chain.

KFC

KFC is celebrating the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special with some excellent deals right for fun watch parties: 20 Wings for $20 delivers a shareable spread with 20 wings and four dipping sauces, perfect to celebrate the milestone anniversary. And: KFC’s $10 Tuesdays offers an 8-piece bucket or 8 tenders (with four sauces) for $10.