7 Massive Chain Restaurant Sirloins You Can Actually Order for Under $20

Enjoy a hearty steak dinner at these popular chains without breaking the bank.

Going out for steak is never going to be the cheapest option for a meal, but it doesn’t have to be prohibitively expensive, either. Several restaurants offer hearty steak dinners for a reasonable price, especially when you take sides and fresh bread into account. In some cases, going out to eat is cheaper than buying the steak and cooking it yourself. Here are seven chain restaurant sirloin plates you can order for under $20 (tip not included!).

Perkins

Perkins American Food Co. offers diners an 8 oz Top Sirloin Steak for $18.29, made with USDA Choice grilled Top Sirloin steak, topped with garlic butter and served with two dinner sides. There’s also a Steak & Peppers Skillet for $16.99: USDA steak tips with tender red bell peppers, grilled red onions, mushrooms and a rich beef gravy served over breakfast potatoes.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s diners can enjoy the 8 oz Top Sirloin for $15.99, a lightly seasoned steak cooked to perfection and served hot off the grill. This cut is served with garlic mashed potatoes and seasoned broccoli, plus the option to add sides like French Fries. It’s Applebee’s, you know you’re ordering boneless wings too.

LongHorn Steakhouse

The 8 oz Sirloin at LongHorn Steakhouse is $19.49 for a lean and hearty center-cut top sirloin platter, generously seasoned with the restaurant’s signature “Prairie Dust™” and grilled to perfection. Each meal comes with a side and a salad, and of course freshly baked bread. Carnivores will also love the Texas Brisket Queso ($11.99): Creamy housemade queso loaded with smoked brisket and roasted poblanos. Topped with fresh, housemade pico de gallo and served with tortilla chips fried fresh to order.

Western Sizzlin’

Western Sizzlin’ has an extra large 12 oz Sirloin for just $18.49. There’s also a 16 oz sirloin for $21.29, and all steaks come with one side. Meat-lovers will also appreciate the mammoth half-pound burger on the menu for those who really want to go big or go home.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has a huge 11 oz Hand-Cut Sirloin on the menu for $19.99, which comes with two sides, plus all the freshly-baked bread you can eat (diners are obsessed with the bread and honey butter). There’s also a 1/2 Slab Ribs for $18.99, slow cooked with a unique blend of seasonings and signature BBQ sauce, and served with the choice of two sides.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse has a Center-Cut 8 oz. Sirloin meal for $19.54. This tender USDA steak is served with two sides. The Brisket Sandwich is perfect for meat-lovers: Slow smoked brisket tossed in a spicy BBQ sauce and served on a sesame seed bun with fried jalapeños and coleslaw.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse guests can enjoy the 8 oz Outback Sirloin for just a hair over $20 ($20.79), served with two freshly-made sides. Pair it with the Bloomin’ Onion® (a special onion hand-carved, cooked until golden and ready to dip into our spicy signature bloom sauce) for a filling and delicious meal.