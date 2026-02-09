6 Chain Restaurant Subs Diners Say Come Overstuffed and Hot Every Time

Diners say these chain subs arrive piled high with meat, melted cheese, and toasted bread every time.

When you are craving subs, sometimes only the biggest, overstuffed, piping hot sandwich will do. Whether it’s a delicious Philly Cheesesteak or a toasted Italian piled high with every cured meat imaginable, there are a handful of options from chain sub shops that get the job done. Where should you go for the biggest, hot subs in town? Here are 6 chain subs diners say come overstuffed and hot every time.

Firehouse Subs Hook & Ladder

Firehouse Subs, subs “slept on” according to fans, and the Firehouse Subs Hook & Ladder is the ultimate masterpiece. Stacked high with smoked turkey breast, Virginia honey ham, and melted Monterey Jack cheese on toasted bread. You can also get it “Fully Involved” with mayo, deli mustard, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, and a kosher dill pickle on the side. “Firehouse just feels different from a lot of other chains, if that makes sense. Also, their pickles and brownies slap,” another agreed.

Capriotti’s The Bobbie

Capitotti’s The Bobbie is Thanksgiving dinner in a sub roll, stacked with turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo. “Is a top contender for best sandwich,” a Redditor says. Capriotti’s Steak & Cheese is also “very good,” according to diners.

Jersey Mike’s Mike’s Famous Cheesesteak

Jersey Mike’s is the best of the chains, “and it’s not even close,” one diner says. “Yep. 100%,” another agreed. It’s “As fresh as you can get at a chain,” a Redditor says. Number 17, Mike’s Famous Philly, with slices of steak, grilled onions, peppers & white American cheese is large, hot, and in charge.

Penn Station Cheesesteak

Penn Station East Coast Subs serves griddled steak with melted cheese on great bread, "a grease bomb. Just as the Philly was intended to be," one diner writes. Penn Station "blows" the competition away, another agrees.

Potbelly Wreck

The Potbelly Wreck is a “meaty fan favorite” with turkey breast, hickory-smoked ham, Angus roast beef, salami, and Swiss. “Honestly, I personally don’t get the hype for Jersey Mike’s over Potbelly’s. Yes, you get to see them fresh slice your ingredients at Mike’s and fresh is definitely neat, but doesn’t fresh doesn’t automatically mean superior ingredients or flavor. I think I’ve done three side to side comparisons now of like-to-like sandwiches, and for me, Potbelly’s wins in flavor vs. Jersey Mike’s hands down every time,” one Redditor proclaimed.

Togo’s Hot Pastrami

Togo’s hot pastrami sandwiches are the best in town. The #9 Hot Pastrami features 1/4 lb. of West Coast pastrami with yellow mustard served TOGO’S Style. The #10 Pastrami Reuben has 1/4 lb. of hot pastrami with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 Island, while #32 Pepper Jack Melt has 1/4 lb. of hot pastrami, pepper jack cheese, sliced pepperoncini & 1000 Island.