5 Chain Restaurants Famous for Overstuffed Foot-Long Subs

From loaded BBQ brisket heroes to stacked Italian giants, these chains serve truly massive subs.

There’s nothing more disappointing than paying a premium price for a sub sandwich and discovering the insides are stingy and unsatisfying. Many chains try to cut corners by offering less ingredients, but on the bright side, certain restaurants are known for having big foot-long subs bursting with meat, cheese, veggies, and much more. If you’re craving a huge sandwich that will tick all the boxes, here are five chain restaurants famous for having giant foot-long subs packed with delicious ingredients.

Fat Sal’s

Fat Sal’s is notorious for serving up huge foot-long subs absolutely loaded with fillings. The Fat Texas sub contains BBQ pastrami brisket, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, bacon, grilled onions, melted cheddar and mozzarella, fries, mayo, and honey BBQ on a garlic hero. These subs are worth letting yourself get very hungry for.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s “giant” subs are bigger than a foot-long and stuffed with high quality ingredients. The Club Supreme contains roast beef, turkey, swiss, applewood smoked bacon, and mayo, while the Super Sub contains provolone, ham, prosciuttini and cappacuolo. Then there’s the new Mike’s Hot Italian, a giant sub packed with ham, salami, and pepperoni with melted provolone cheese, topped with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and Hot Chopped Pepper Relish.

Cheba Hut

Cheba Hut has foot-long sized sandwiches so packed with ingredients diners rave about them: The fan-favorite White Widow sub is made with grilled chicken breast, bacon, ranch, mushrooms, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and dressing. There’s also the very popular Pizza sub, made with Genoa salami, pepperoni, marinara, double provolone, and house dressing.

Blimpie

The large Blimpie Best Deluxe at Blimpie is loaded with ham, salami, capicola, prosciuttini, provolone, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, banana peppers, mayo, vinegar, oil, and oregano, with the choice to double the meat with the Superstacked option or add 12 slices of bacon. The large Spicy Italian contains Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and spicy giardiniera.

McAlister’s Deli

The Memphian® 12″ at McAlister’s Deli is made with roasted turkey, Black Forest ham, Black Angus roast beef, provolone, spring mix, tomato, mayo and spicy brown mustard on a 12-inch baguette. There’s also the Cuban Sandwich 12″, made with tangy Pulled Pork, Black Forest Ham, and Swiss with Yellow Mustard and Pickles served on Toasted Baguette.