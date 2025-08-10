This Chain Restaurant Was Just Rated the Worst

Chain restaurants are struggling to lure customers back after inflation and rising prices made it difficult if not impossible for many people to justify going out to eat. A new study from Chatmeter used AI to analyze more than 1M customer reviews of 10 popular chains to see which restaurants customers are raving about, and which ones are simply not up to scratch when it comes to customer satisfaction. These businesses are being judged not only on value for money but overall customer experience—and one restaurant in particular is missing the mark with guests across the board. Read on to find out more.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings was rated 10 for customer experience in Chatmeter’s analysis (1 is the highest rating and 10 is the lowest). “On the customer experience front, investments in store remodels and improved seating layouts have yet to be reflected in customer reviews. Instead, customers complained about wait times, with mentions rising 28% and sentiment declining by 15%. However, technology emerged as a bright spot, with mentions of tablets growing slightly and sentiment up 27%,” Chatmeter said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Low Menu Scores

The chain came in last again with a score of 10 for menu satisfaction and innovation. “Menu innovations and deals drove engagement from customers,” Chatmeter explained. “The restaurant launched multiple deals in 2025, including an all-you-can-eat wings and fries offer. Some customers were unhappy with the limited options and additional charges for sauces and wing types with the all-you-can-eat wings deal.”

7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Baked Ziti

Low Value-For-Money Scores

Buffalo Wild WIngs came in last for value, again with the lowest score of 10. “Couple years back the 10 boneless bundle with fries was $9.99 . Then months later it went to $12.99 and then I go to order today and a 10 BONELESS bundle was $17!! Almost double the price. Anyone else noticing how ridiculous it is? Used to get two bundles for $21 after tax now it’s $17 and change just for 1!” one customer said on Reddit.

Sandwich Criticism

Customers are not impressed with the new Buffalo Wild Wings sandwiches. “Sandwiches (+58%) drove significant engagement. However, some customers were disappointed with the new sandwiches, describing the Beer Cheese Philly Cheesesteak and Chicken Parm Sandwich meat as dry and lacking flavor,” Chatmeter said.

Technological Progress

Despite overall low points, Buffalo Wild Wings does have some bright spots to focus on—namely, being ahead of the pack with technology. “Technology emerged as a bright spot, with mentions of tablets growing slightly and sentiment up 27%. Buffalo Wild Wings also recently enhanced its app, making it easier for guests to order, pay and access deals on it,” Chatmeter said.