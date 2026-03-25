Want a consistently excellent steak? Check out these 7 award-winning restaurant chains.

You can get a steak at almost any restaurant, ranging from Denny’s and The Waffle House to 5-star restaurants. However, if you want to enjoy a consistently excellent steak dinner from an award-winning restaurant, there are only a handful of places you should go. Some chains have won top honors for their next-level meats, sides, and wines. Here are 7 chain restaurants serving award-winning steaks.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House has become one of the biggest and most successful fine dining chains internationally for a reason: it serves consistently good food. It has also won an impressive number of awards for its steak, wine, and service. Several locations have received the Quality Business Awards: Best Fine Dining. It has also received the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence, the OpenTable Diners’ Choice Award, and the Consumer Choice: Best High-End Steak award.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is another fine-dining chain that has been wildly successful thanks to its unparalleled commitment to serving and cooking the most delicious meats and sides. It has won the American Business Awards: Best Dining and numerous other awards. The Capital Grille, Newtown, a newer location, was recognized with Wine Spectator’s prestigious 2025 Restaurant Award of Excellence.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse has also won a slew of awards over the years, including the OpenTable Diners’ Choice Award (2025) and recognition as “Best for Steak” at various locations, including King of Prussia, PA. Multiple locations have also been chosen as the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice and have won regional awards from local magazines and publications.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, a slightly more affordable and low-key chain, has also won lots of awards. It has been honored for its wine program excellence with awards from Wine Enthusiast and Wine Spectator for its wine list. It also frequently wins awards for best steakhouse or restaurant from local publications, including Main Line Today.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse and Grille

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse and Grille are highly decorated, consistently winning prestigious honors for their wine programs and dining experiences. The chain has won several Wine Spectator Grand Awards and Best of Award of Excellence for its extensive wine lists. Other awards include OpenTable Diners’ Choice Awards, and the Del Frisco’s Grille in New York scored the Concierge Choice Award.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão, my favorite Brazilian steakhouse, has also scored several awards, including Nation’s Restaurant News: Hot Concept Award, Zagat: Top-Rated International Steakhouse, and the 2024 MenuMasters Award for Best Menu Line Extension (Torresmo Pork Belly. It has also been recognized for its wine selection, earning a Wine Spectator Restaurant Award as the 2025 winner.

The Palm Steakhouse

The Palm steakhouse, acquired by Landry’s in 2020, is hailed for its USDA prime-aged steaks and iconic celebrity caricatures. The chain has historically received numerous Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards. It has also been recognized as a top airport sit-down restaurant.