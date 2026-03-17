The five best chain restaurants to find thick-cut, slow-roasted prime rib.

There are so many ways to slice a prime rib, but the most popular, traditional way is to slice it thick, from one to over two inches. It allows for a charred, tasty crust with a tender, warm-pink center, which many foodies maintain is the only way to go. Where can you get a nice, thick cut of prime rib? A handful of chains understand the assignment. Here are 5 chain restaurants serving the thickest cuts of prime rib.

Lawry’s The King Henry VIII

Lawry’s The Prime Rib is considered the gold standard for prime rib and is famous for its super-thick cuts of the meat. King Henry VIII is the thickest of the thick. The meat is carved tableside, which diners love. “Their method of slow-roasting in rock salt ensures an even cook, formidable tenderness, and a depth of flavor far more worthy than it deserves,” Bitty Lo, a recipe developer with No Dash of Gluten, told ETNT.

Texas Roadhouse 16oz Prime Rib

Texas Roadhouse’s trademark prime rib is a 16-ounce hand-cut slab, a “flavorful ribeye steak slow-roasted to perfection,” and diners maintain it is the chef’s kiss. “Last time I tried the prime rib based on many recommendations from here and it was excellent,” the same person said. Another added, “The prime rib is the best by a landslide.”

Black Angus 1lb Prime Rib

Black Angus Steakhouse is a nostalgic restaurant with locations in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Washington, serving a one-pound slab of dry-rubbed, slow-cooked prime rib beloved for its rich flavor and tenderness. “Seasoned with our Black Angus dry rub, seared and slow-roasted to perfection,” the chain writes. Served with “rich” house-made au jus and fresh or creamy horseradish sauce6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

J. Alexander’s 16oz Prime Rib

Alexander only serves its Slow Roasted Prime Rib on Friday through Sunday, but diners maintain that the 16-ounce aged Midwestern beef, served with au jus and a loaded baked potato for $43 per the menu, is worth the wait. “Our Slow-Roasted Prime Rib – There’s a reason this classic is still popular,” the chain wrote on Facebook. “It was cooked to perfection. We both enjoyed our prime rib very much. The staff was top notch,” a diner agreed.

Outback Steakhouse 16oz Prime Rib

Outback’s slow-roasted prime rib, a whopping 16 ounces of delicious and tasty herb-crusted beef, is what diners order on repeat. “I will defend their Prime Rib. Cooked medium, its wonderful,” writes one. It is “perfection,” another adds in a Reddit post. “People may sometimes hate on Outback, but I’ve never had a bad piece of prime rib there. And their tangy tomato salad dressing is delicious (I need to find a dupe of that recipe, if anyone has something similar I’d be forever in your debt).”