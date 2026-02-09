4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Beef Enchiladas, According to Chefs

Chefs love these beef enchilada plates packed with bold flavor and sturdy tortillas.

Enchiladas combine thousands of years of ancient Indigenous traditions with later historical influences, resulting in a delicious dish that’s both deeply rooted in culture and incredibly versatile. Enchiladas are one of Mexico’s most emblematic foods that people can’t get enough of. With beef being one of the most popular flavors, Eat This, Not That! Asked Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, where to get a good plate that’s flavorful, has tortillas with a real corn taste and strong so they don’t fall apart and smothered in the right type of tangy sauce. Here are the top four places he recommends.

El Chico

El Chico is a small Tex-Mex chain that opened its first location in Texas in 1940 and has since expanded to a few other places in four states.

“El Chico’s beef enchiladas are filled with tender, seasoned beef and topped with a rich enchilada sauce,” says Chef Corrie. “The dish comes with rice, beans, and warm tortillas, making it a hearty and popular choice on their Tex-Mex menu.”

Casa Ole

Casa Ole is a regional small chain in Texas that serves authentic Tex-Mex cuisine and is a spot Chef Corrie says is a must-try.

"Casa Ole's beef enchiladas are filled with tender, seasoned beef and topped with a sauce that is flavorful but only mildly spicy," he explains. "Served with rice and beans, this meal is a comforting and filling option for anyone longing for classic Mexican food."

El Torito

The California chain El Torito offers crave-worthy beef barbacoa enchiladas. “The enchiladas feature a well-seasoned beef barbacoa topped with the right amount of jack cheese with a ranchera sauce served with refried beans and rice,” Chef Corrie explains.

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant has nine restaurants across the U.S., with plans to open more. It’s a small chain worth taking notice of, says Chef Corrie. “Abuelo’s delivers a more refined chain-restaurant experience with its delicious menu. The beef enchiladas feature seasoned ground beef, chile con carne, topped with made-from-scratch sauces that you can’t miss.”