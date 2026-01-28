7 Chain Restaurants for the Best BLT, According to Chefs

Chefs share the chain restaurants that serve crisp, juicy BLTs with standout bacon and fresh tomatoes.

The BLT is all about ingredient quality. There’s nowhere to hide—if the bacon isn’t crisp or the tomatoes lack juiciness, the whole sandwich falls flat. While BLTs can be found just about anywhere, chefs say a handful of chain restaurants consistently get it right. For true aficionados, culinary pros also recommend a few local spots that are worth seeking out.

Jimmy John’s

For those who want a simple sandwich done right, Jimmy John's is fast, reliable and serves a tasty BLT. "​​Jimmy John's BLT is fresh and executed consistently well—the kind of sandwich that hits the craving without any fuss," says Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef based in California. "The Applewood smoked bacon is always crispy and each ingredient shines without distraction," he says.

Jersey Mike’s

Bad bacon will kill a BTL every time, but Jersey Mike’s knows how to get crispy bacon every time that’s not greasy. “Jersey Mike’s BLT has one of the best BLT sandwiches among chain shops, loaded with crunchy bacon, fresh lettuce and ripe tomatoes on fresh bread,” says Chef Andrew.

Potbelly Sandwich Works

According to Chef Andrew, “The BLTA (BLT + avocado) gets high marks for delicious bacon and the added creaminess of avocado, all on well-toasted sub bread.”

Panera Bread

If you’re in the mood for an elevated BLT, Panera Bread offers options like the Tomato Basil BLT and the Grilled Chicken and Avo BLT that will not disappoint. “You can never go wrong at Panera Bread,” says Chef Andrew. “The chain hits a comfort-food-meets-freshness sweet spot, and its BLTs on fresh-baked bread are a must-have.”

Tout Suite

Tout Suite is a lively cafe in Houston that wows. “Tout Suite gives the classic BLT a twist by adding fried green tomatoes for extra crunch,” says Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks. “They use Applewood smoked bacon and creamy avocado chimichurri on local sourdough, and it is worth going out of your way to try.”

Merritt’s Store & Grill

If you’re a big BLT fan, Merritt’s Store & Grill in Chapel Hill is impressive. “You can order a double or triple stack if the craving strikes,” says Chef Corrie. “There’s often a line, but regulars say it’s worth the wait.”

The Block

For a gourmet BLT, The Block in Detroit offers the classic with a perfectly cooked salmon filet topped with bacon. “It’s served on cranberry walnut bread with citrus aioli,” says Chef Corrie. “True fans of the BLT will appreciate the creative mix!”