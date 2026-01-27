5 Chain Restaurants for the Best Breakfast Crepes, According to Chefs

These chain restaurants serve breakfast crepes chefs say are light, flavorful, and worth ordering.

There’s something undeniably special about starting your day with a plate of perfectly made crepes. Whether you love them sweet or savory, crepes are the perfect breakfast go-to. Light yet satisfying, they strike the perfect balance between indulgent and comforting, whether filled with fresh fruit, rich chocolate, creamy cheeses or your favorite type of breakfast meats or vegetables. While crepes are easy to find at popular breakfast spots, not all are worthy. To find the stand out options, Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table to share her top five places.

IHOP

IHOP might be known for their pancakes, but their crepes should not be overlooked.

“IHOP’s crepes are thin and soft, with a light texture that doesn’t feel heavy first thing in the morning,” says Buchanan. “They’re filled and topped generously, usually with fruit, cream, or sweet sauces. The crepes stay soft and hold their shape once they’re filled.”

La Madeleine

Enjoy a little piece of France at La Madeleine with traditional French crepes.

According to Buchanan, “La Madeleine’s crepes lean more traditional, with a delicate texture and mild flavor.” She explains, “They’re thinner than most American-style versions and don’t rely on heavy fillings. The focus stays on the crepe itself rather than the toppings.”

Mimi’s Cafe

Since 1978, Mimi’s Cafe has delivered outstanding bistros classics and the chain is a must-try for crepes.

“Mimi’s Cafe serves crepes that are soft and lightly cooked, with a balance between the crepe and the filling,” says Buchanan. “The flavors stay simple, usually sweet without being overly rich. They work well as a full breakfast without feeling too heavy.”

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery was founded in 1958 and started off as a pancake house. Today, there’s over 300 locations in 32 states and a fan favorite for crepes

Perkins’ crepes are tender and slightly thicker, which helps them hold fillings without tearing. They’re often served with fruit and cream, keeping the flavors simple and familiar. The texture holds up well from first bite to last.

Village Inn

If you love breakfast any time of day, Village Inn is the place to go. They offer everything from classics to delicious crepes.

“Village Inn’s crepes are soft and lightly sweet, with a smooth texture that doesn’t dry out,” says Buchanan. “They’re typically served with classic breakfast-style toppings like fruit or cream. They lean more towards breakfast-style than sugary or dessert-like.”