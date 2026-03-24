5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Chicken Quesadilla, According to Chefs

A chef ranks the five best chicken quesadillas at popular chain restaurants.

Few menu items are as universally loved as a chicken quesadilla. It’s crispy, cheesy, and packed with flavor–what’s not to love? While it seems like a simple meal–tortillas, cheese and chicken, not all quesadillas are created equal, and knowing which chain restaurants serve the ones worth ordering can save you from a disappointing meal. To find out where the best options are, Eat This, Not That! asked Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, to share his top five picks.

Qdoba

For good food on the go, Qdoba is fast, flavorful, customizable and consistently satisfying, making it a reliable choice when craving a chicken quesadilla. “The nice thing about Qdoba is you can build your own quesadilla right at the counter,” says Chef Corrie. “You pick your own fillings, choose your meat, load up on veggies, and they make it exactly how you want it. The portions are generous, and it comes with sour cream and guacamole on the side at no extra cost.” He adds, “For around $12.00, it’s a solid deal and a great option if you like having control over what goes into your quesadilla.”

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is great any time of day, but for late-night options, it’s hard to find a better spot. The chain’s chicken quesadilla is tasty and easily accessible. “Say what you want about Taco Bell, but no other chain’s quesadilla has inspired fan loyalty like theirs,” Chef Corrie says. He adds, “Dinners know what to expect every time. The chicken is tender, the cheese is melted perfectly, and the tortilla holds everything together well.”

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s Southwest Grill emphasizes fresh, high-quality ingredients, so the chicken is flavorful and the tortillas are soft and warm. The Chicken Club Quesadilla puts a unique spin on the classic and Chef Corrie raves about it. “The Chicken Club Quesadilla takes everything good about a club sandwich and puts it between two toasted tortillas with lots of melted cheese,” he says. “You can also customize it however you want, add black beans, swap the chicken for steak, throw on some jalapeños,” he explains. “If you’re not feeling the club version, they also have a build-your-own option with organic tofu or sirloin steak. And chips come free, which is always a win.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Del Taco

Del Taco is a classic that’s been around forever and doesn’t disappoint with its chicken quesadilla. “Del Taco earned a spot on this list partly because they’re not afraid to experiment,” says Chef Corrie. “Their full-size chicken quesadilla is solid on its own, but fans often take it a step further by ordering it ‘bold’—a customization that adds their signature secret sauce and crinkle-cut fries.” He explains, “It’s not always a standard option for quesadillas, but when it works, it really works. The fries add crunch, the sauce brings extra flavor, and suddenly you’ve got something far more interesting than a typical quesadilla. It’s the kind of creative twist that keeps people coming back.”

El Pollo Loco

While El Pollo Loco is fast-food the chain offers something a little different from typical fast food—especially if you’re into bold flavors and grilled options. It’s one of Chef Corrie’s top spots for chicken quesadillas. “Chicken is at the heart of everything they do, marinated in citrus and spices, then grilled over an open flame,” he says. “That same signature chicken goes into their quesadillas, which is always a good sign. Menu variations can differ by location, but options like chipotle-style or salsa verde–inspired quesadillas highlight the brand’s bold flavors.” He adds, “Both tend to earn praise from customers for their balanced flavor combinations and perfectly melted cheese. If you’re near one, it’s definitely worth a try.”