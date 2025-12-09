Diners say these eight chain restaurants serve the most flavorful, satisfying hot dogs.

I went to Shake Shack last night for a burger, and was surprised to see the chain also serves hot dogs. I never think to order a hot dog at a restaurant, so I started wondering: Aside from Sam’s Club and Costco, where can you get a delicious dog? Luckily, the public has spoken on this topic. In case you are craving a hot dog, there are a handful of chains worth checking out. Here are 8 chain restaurants with the best hot dogs, according to diners.

Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous serves classic, juicy hot dogs with big flavor to loyal fans. “Definitely has to be Nathan’s for me. Little pricey nowadays but the taste is just phenomenal,” says a person. Several others note that the epic hot dogs at Sam’s Club are also Nathan’s. “They are great!” one says.

Sonic

Sonic offers quick-serve roadside dogs that hit the spot — crispy bun, good snap. “Sonic is probably the best fast food dog imo,” writes a diner. “Sonic – Chicago Dog hands down,” another agrees.

Portillo’s

Portillo’s, my go-to spot when I lived in the Midwest, is famous for its Chicago-style dogs that feel legendary among hot-dog lovers. “Portillos the hot dog goat,” writes a Redditor.

Wienerschnitzel

Wienerschnitzel is another spot specializing in hot dogs, aka wieners. “Get their junkyard dog on a pretzel bun. You’ll find NOTHING in fast food that compares to that,” one says.

Five Guys

Five Guys is best known for its burgers, but diners say the hot dogs are a sleeper menu item. “I like the dogs at Five Guys. They’re way better than the burgers, honestly. And there are a ton of different toppings. I usually get cheese, raw onion, raw jalapeno slices, and mayo. Sometimes chili. So good!” one Redditor says.

Shake Shack

And, Shake Shack is also a popular burger spot with premium-style dogs with a great bun-to-meat ratio and fresh toppings. Considered by many to be the best, its "Shack-cago" dog uses 100% Vienna beef, grilled to a crispy-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside texture and served in a Martin's potato roll.

Dairy Queen

Grab a dog at Dairy Queen, and you won’t be disappointed. “I love a DQ hot dog. I get it with ketchup and raw onions only. The sweetness of the ketchup juxtaposes well with the harshness of the onions which work together to bring out the somewhat ‘umami’ flavor of the dog,” writes a diner on Reddit. “DQ chili cheese dogs are the truth,” agrees another.

Freddy’s

And, Freddy’s hot dog “is the bomb especially if you dont have a shakeshack or portillo’s nearby,” one diner states. Others add that they love the buttered bun it is served on. “it’s always my go-to when im looking for fast food,” another says. “It’s honestly what makes it for me. The actual dog is whatever. And the chili is whatever. But that bun. Oh man that bun,” another adds.