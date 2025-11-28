7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Christmas Dinners

It’s that most wonderful time of the year when your favorite restaurant rolls out its holiday menus, featuring special items and entrees to celebrate Christmas with friends and family. Whether you’re a seafood lover or dreaming of beautifully cooked prime rib, there are some very festive options for your get together. These restaurants all offer special seasonal treats and deals, and some of them are open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day itself. Here are seven chain restaurants where the Christmas Dinner is something to remember.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack is open on Christmas Day and offering guests a proper Roasted Turkey Dinner. Each meal includes stuffing, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, and a slice of pumpkin pie. Double check your local Shack to confirm holiday hours.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s has a beautiful holiday prix fixe menu available on December 24 &, December 25 and December 31. Main course meals are a choice of Crab & Shrimp Stuffed Salmon, Open Blue Cobia, Center Cut Filet Mignon, or West Australian Lobster Tail. There’s also the choice of starter and dessert for a perfect holiday meal.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar says to expect a warm welcome, a delicious dinner, and lifelong memories at the restaurant this Christmas. “Treat your guests to our multi-course lunch and dinner menus, featuring indulgent entrées like Filet Mignon & Lobster Scampi, USDA Prime New York Strip topped with Truffle Poached Lobster & Caviar, Rack of Lamb, Miso-Glazed Chilean Sea Bass, and Vegetarian Mushroom & Tomato Ragout Pasta, the chain says.

STK Steakhouse

Yes, STK is open on Christmas Day and yes, it’s going to be lit, no pun intended. “Indulge in Roasted Free-Range Turkey, Prime Rib, festive holiday cocktails, and all your STK favorites,” the chain says. “Whether you’re joining us in our sleek dining room or celebrating at home, we’ve got you covered. Reserve your table or pre-order your at-home Christmas Experience – Pre-Orders begin December 10th.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão is also open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (I would choose that over a turkey!). “Enjoy tastings of our classic fire-roasted cuts and seafood favorites, paired with two premium sparkling wines and champagne of your choice, or the limited-time Mistletoe Spritz cocktail, plus a selection of passed bar bites,” the chain says.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods is encouraging guests to swap the dry bird for butter-laden lobsters, oysters on ice, and more Legal classics. Check your location for opening hours but otherwise diners are encouraged to make reservations for Christmas Day itself for the ultimate festive feast.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Celebrate Christmas Eve or Christmas Day at Sullivan’s Steakhouse. “We’ll be serving our menu full of signature classics, including our hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood and signature cocktails, perfect for the season,” Sullivans says. “Delight in special dishes like the Beef Bordelaise, North Atlantic Whole Lobster and Braised Short Rib, perfectly paired with one of our Sommelier Holiday Wine Features.”