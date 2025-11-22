5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Deli-Style Sandwiches

Gourmet deli sandwiches are popular for good reason—you know the bread is going to be amazing, the fillings generous and top-quality, and the taste will be delicious every time. While a chain restaurant might have decent sandwiches, only a few taste like those independent delis where you can expect a fantastic sandwich made with love and care. So where should sandwich lovers head when a chain is the only option? Here are five spots where the subs and sandwiches taste amazing.

Potbelly Sandwich Works

The sandwiches at Potbelly Sandwich Works are outstanding, diners say, like Mediterranean, which is made with grilled chicken, feta, zesty hummus, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, and cucumbers. “Their Mediterranean is my favorite. The flavor combination is magical,” one fan said.

Penn Station

Sandwich fans love the options at Penn Station, like the Philly Cheese made with 100% USDA Choice Steak, provolone, and your choice of sautéed onions, fresh mushrooms, banana peppers, spicy brown mustard, mayo, and pizza sauce. “Penn Station has the best chain cheesesteak I’ve ever had, and their boardwalk style fries are so good,” one Redditor said.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s is one of the most popular of the chain sandwich spots and can be relied on for consistently excellent subs with meats sliced to order every time. “#13 Original Italian or #56 Big Kahuna (I add chipotle mayo) are my Jersey Mike’s go-to sandwiches. I have never found a national chain that comes close to them,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jason’s Deli

Jason’s Deli is known for serving up delicious, top-quality subs made with the best ingredients. “The Reuben at Jason’s Deli. For a chain place, it was honestly incredible. 13 bucks and some change. (There’s an entire other half on the opposite side.) I’ve had my fair share of Reubens and this totally exceeded my expectations,” one diner raved.

Dave’s Cosmic Subs

The sandwiches at Dave’s Cosmic Subs are next-level, fans rave. “First time ordering from here and i have to say the #4 Far Out, was delicious. Might be in my top 5 subs. Kudos to the employees. I will definitely be back,” one said. “Fantastic subs that are a cut above all the other chains I’ve tried, and I’ve been to all the major ones,” another agreed.