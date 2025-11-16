5 Chain Restaurants Where the Filet Mignon Tastes Like Luxury

As someone who doesn’t love a fatty steak, filet mignon is my go-to order. One of the reasons why filet is more expensive than other cuts is because of its rarity: It is cut from the cow’s tenderloin, a small, underused muscle that results in a more tender piece of meat. It also has a lot less fat, which means that for those of us who don’t love a fatty steak, the entire piece of meat is edible. You can get filet almost anywhere that has steak, but it only tastes like luxury at a handful of places. Here are 7 chain restaurants where the filet mignon tastes like luxury.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is my go-to spot for expertly aged, butter-seared filet, served in an elegant setting with delicious sides. While the high-end steakhouse isn’t cheap, repeat customers maintain that it rarely disappoints, and the filet is one of the most popular cuts. An in-house butcher cuts each steak. The 10-ounce filet is finished with tallow butter and fleur de sel. I order it sliced with cipollini onions and a mix of wild mushrooms, finished with an aged balsamic reduction. “The crust has a slight peppery bite, and the interior melts effortlessly,” she says. “Their porcini-rubbed filet balsamic butter is a standout.” Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef, Food Blogger and Content Creator at Healthy Fitness Meals, recently told us. “It’s rich, savory, and just adventurous enough without straying from tradition.”

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Filet is one of the most popular orders at Ruth’s Chris Steak House. They offer an 8- and 11-ounce filet, or a 4-ounce filet with shrimp, all USDA Prime beef that you can cut with a fork and melt in your mouth like butter. “Ruth’s Chris knows how to make filet mignon sing because they sear it in an 1800°F broiler and serve it sizzling in butter,” Chef Rena confirmed. “This creates that signature crust without drying the center. The texture is unreal–it’s fork-tender, buttery, and almost creamy.” She adds, “It’s classic steakhouse indulgence done right. You pay for the precision, but you taste it in every bite.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming’s serves tender filets in a few options, as an 8- and 11-ounce filet with the option of adding seafood for a surf-and-turf meal, and also a 14-ounce bone-in filet mignon. According to fans, the piece of meat is cooked to perfection and melts in your mouth with every bite. “They season simply, cook accurately, and finish with just enough butter to enhance the texture without overpowering it,” says Chef Rena. “What sets them apart is how well they pair it with their exceptional wine list,” she explains. “A medium-rare filet with any of their cabernet sauvignons really, is as close to perfect harmony as it gets in a chain setting.”

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse offers a buttery, perfectly seasoned cut of filet served in old-school elegance. The steakhouse serves a 8- and 12-ounce filet mignon in a butterfly cut, fork-tender style. There is also a next-level 10-ounce wagyu filet mignon. You can also top your steak with crab, seasoned butter, whipped horseradish cream, and béarnaise sauce. “Morton’s filet mignon is elegant, beautifully cooked, but sorely understated,” says Chef Rena. “They don’t drown it in butter, instead, they let the natural richness of the meat take center stage.” She explains, “The sear is dark and flavorful, and when you cut into it, the inside blushes just the right shade of pink. It’s one of the most consistently executed filets you can find at a national chain.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

LongHorn Steakhouse

Okay, so LongHorn Steakhouse isn’t quite as fancy as the other places on our list. However, you can get a really amazing filet at the more budget-friendly chain that will surprise you. I order the filet, available in 6- and 9-ounce sizes, every time I go there. I always say: This isn’t the best filet I’ve ever had, but it’s honestly better than many far more expensive steaks I’ve had. The smaller size is under $22 and comes with two sides, making it the most affordable but still delicious.