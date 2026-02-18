3 Restaurants With the Best Bread Pudding, According to Pastry Chefs

Pastry chefs reveal the best spots for rich, crave-worthy bread pudding.

Bread pudding is a simple dessert with a short list of ingredients, but it feels so luxurious and timeless. Whether you love bread pudding with raisins, chocolate chips, nuts, or fruit, there’s no wrong way to eat it. It’s all irresistible, but only if you order from the right place. To help narrow down the choices and find the best, Eat This, Not That! Asked pastry chefs to share their favorite places for bread pudding. Here are the top three.

What Makes a Crave-Worthy Bread Pudding

While bread pudding doesn’t require advanced baking skills, a few choice techniques can elevate the dessert. “To make a stellar bread pudding, a combination of breads is best,” says Leslie Rohland, chef-owner of The Cottage Cafe, Bakery and Tea Room and The Juice Hive in Bluffton, South Carolina. “I like to use at least two different types of bread: A sweet bread, like Brioche, for its rich flavor, and a French-style loaf, for its crunch and soft interior. Chef Leslie adds, “Most importantly, the bread must be stale when making the recipe. That way, the bread will absorb the custardy mixture.”

Key Qualities of Bread Pudding to Watch Out For

When ordering bread pudding, there are certain things to look for. "Make sure the product looks moist, feels soft, and has some kind of glaze baked in," says Chef Leslie. "It is also preferred that the bread pudding has a fresh or dried fruit added. This helps with flavor and moisture. And of course, mounds of whipped cream! Good Pudding Hunting!"

Yard House

There are a lot of things to love about the Yard House. The massive beer selection, wide-ranging menu that offers something for everyone, a great happy hour and the desserts–especially the bread pudding with crème anglaise. Yard House’s version is special because of the vanilla bean and caramel sauces topped with vanilla ice cream and powdered sugar that’s worth its 810 calories,” says Dennis Littley, chef and culinary expert at Ask Chef Dennis. He adds, “The texture is soft but structured, so each bite feels indulgent yet balanced.”

The Pearl Kitchen & Bar

The Pearl Kitchen & Bar serves fresh, inspired coastal cuisine in Bluffton, South Carolina, and is “hands down the best bread pudding,” according to Chef Manny. “This delightful dessert is moist, comforting and quaintly Southern. It features a unique and daring combination of warmed peaches and banana, slightly caramelized and topped off with my personal favorite, candied bacon.”

Commander’s Palace

New Orleans is a foodie’s paradise, and one place you can’t miss is Commander’s Palace. The famous spot blends iconic Creole cuisine, historic charm, and warm Southern hospitality into one unforgettable dining experience. According to ​​Gabrielle Marie Yap, pastry sous chef, it’s one of the best restaurants for bread pudding. “They transform a rustic dessert into a delicate bread pudding soufflé using specific aeration methods,” she says. Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef of Healthy Fitness Meals agrees, and explains, “The dessert represents New Orleans’ take on the original bread pudding recipe. They serve it in a theatrical fashion that’s local to the region, so the dessert and presentation culminate in a wonderful culinary experience.”