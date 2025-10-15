 Skip to content

7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish Tacos

From Rubio’s to Yard House, these restaurant chains serve fried fish tacos worth the hype.
Fish tacos aren’t anything fancy: Some type of fish, seasoned, battered, and fried, served in a tortilla with some veggies, salsa, and perhaps a creamy sauce. However, there’s something about fish tacos that is perfect and keeps diners returning for more. Where can you get the best fried fish tacos? According to diners, there are 7 restaurant chains with the best fried fish tacos.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

Rubio’s

Home of the Original Fish Taco, made with beer-battered wild Alaska pollock. Rubio’s claims to be the home of the Original Fish Taco. The favorite item, the “best fish taco out there,” has an entire page devoted to it. “Beer-battered wild-caught Alaska pollock cooked to crispy perfection, topped with our signature white sauce, handmade salsa, and crisp cabbage, all served on a warm stone-ground corn tortilla. It’s the culinary version of a day at the beach,” the chain says.

Yard House

yard house fish tacos
Yard House

Yard House prepares its vast menu items from scratch daily, delivering fresh, delicious food to deserving customers. The chain’s Beer Battered Fish Tacos are a favorite. You can order two or three flour tortillas filled with wild pollock, guacamole, cabbage, sriracha aïoli, spicy salsa macha, and cilantro.

7 Best Fried Fish Menu Items According to Diners

Wahoo’s

Wahoo’s/Facebook

Wahoo’s is famous for its Crispy Fish Taco. It features Alaska Flounder with lightly seasoned breading on a corn tortilla with melted cheese, citrus slaw, and cilantro sauce.

On The Border

On The Border

On the Border serves amazing beer-battered fried fish tacos topped with cilantro slaw and jalapeño ranch. The Dos XX Fish Tacos feature pieces of fish battered in Dos Equis beer and combined with shredded cabbage, mixed cheese, pico de gallo, and a creamy red chili sauce. According to one customer on Yelp, “their Dos XX fish tacos did not disappoint. It was so flavorful with just the right blend of spices—yummy!”

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s offers “perfectly fried Alaskan Pollock, topped with fresh cabbage tossed in lime vinaigrette, and drizzled with our signature Baja sauce ” as a fish taco option.

Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory’s massive menu includes a few taco options, including grilled or crispy fish tacos. “Soft Corn Tortillas Filled with Grilled Fish or Crispy Beer Battered Fish, Avocado, Tomato, Chipotle Sauce, Marinated Onions and Cilantro. Served with Rice and Beans,” reads the menu.

7 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Fried Fish

Del Taco

Del Taco

Del Taco’s Beer Battered Fish Taco is a popular option on the fast food chain’s menu. “A crispy, beer-battered wild-caught Alaska Pollock fillet topped with crunchy shredded cabbage, savory secret sauce, pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm corn tortilla, and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge,” it says.

