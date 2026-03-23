7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Fish and Lemon Wedges

These popular restaurant chains serve the best crispy fried fish with fresh lemon wedges.

Fried fish absolutely needs some sort of fresh citrus on the plate to cut through the rich deliciousness of the batter on the seafood, and lemon is always the most popular option. Some restaurants just add the lemon wedges to the platter automatically, others have it as an optional choice, but any decent seafood chain will have freshly prepped lemon wedges ready to go at all times. Here are seven restaurants with the best crispy fried fish and tangy fresh lemon you can get.

California Fish Grill

The 3 Piece Battered Fish & Chips plate at California Fish Grill is made with crispy battered Swai filets over a bed of crispy French fries and a side of Kaleslaw. Each platter comes with the choice of tartar sauce, malt vinegar, and lemon wedges on the side. The salmon and swai a la carte also comes with a lemon wedge.

Culver’s

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Dinner is made with delicious deep-fried cod served with a classic Culver’s family recipe tartar sauce featuring olives, capers and sweet relish, your choice of two classic sides, plus a warm dinner roll. Each fan-favorite fish platter comes with lemon wedges for that perfect acidic, tangy touch to cut through the richness of the battered fish.

Captain D’s

The fried fish options at Captain D’s all come with the option of fresh lemon wedges served on the side, for everything from the famous Batter Dipped fish to the Hand-Breaded Catfish. The food is almost all deep-fried so the lemon provides a nice bit of balance and acidity with the golden-fried seafood options.

Bluesalt Fish Grill

Bluesalt Fish Grill has Beer Battered Fish & Chips on the menu, made from fried fish with tartar sauce and a fresh lemon wedge for squeezing. “Best fish and chips we’ve ever had in our life! Meaty and Creamy on the inside, super fresh, batter was light and super crispy. Excellent!” one diner said.

Pacific Catch

The Fish & Chips at Pacific Catch is made with three pieces of Alaska cod, jalapeño tartar, and sesame slaw. Diners can enjoy this platter with fresh lemon on the side, or lime for those who want to mix it up a little. Guests can also have lemon on the side with the chain’s famous poke bowls, or the popular Lobster Roll or Crispy Cod taco plate.

Red Robin

Red Robin‘s House-Battered Fish & Chips are made from golden-fried white fish filets with tartar sauce, coleslaw and Steak Fries. This delicious plate comes with several wedges of fresh tangy lemon for squeezing. “This tasty catch comes with cool, crunchy cole slaw for a little fresh crunch and our famous Bottomless Steak Fries®—because who wants to stop at just one helping?” the chain says.

Bonefish Grill

The Fish & Chips at Bonefish Grill is made with crispy cod and comes with tangy coleslaw, tartar sauce, french fries, and fresh lemon wedges. “As a regular at Bonefish Grill, I can say this place never disappoints. The food is consistently fresh and flavorful,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e