4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Grilled Liver and Onions, According to Chefs

Chefs say these chain restaurants still serve tender, old-school liver and onions.

Grilled liver and onions is one of those love-it-or-hate-it dishes—but if you’re a fan, you know the craving is real. When it’s done right, the liver is tender and savory, the onions deeply caramelized, and the whole plate feels rich, comforting, and unapologetically old-school. The problem? Finding a good version can feel nearly impossible, especially when dining out, as many restaurants have quietly dropped the dish or serve it overcooked and bland. According to Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, there are still a few spots that treat grilled liver and onions with the care they deserve. Here are the top five places that deliver a version that balances bold flavor, proper technique, and consistency—proving the classic still has a place on modern menus.

Golden Corral

It’s hard to resist a good all-you-can-eat buffet, which is why so many love Golden Corral. The chain offers a wide-ranging menu that often rotates, but one regular item you can find is grilled liver and onions. “The grilled liver and onions at the Golden Corral are so tender and flavorful, you’ll go back for seconds,” says Chef Corrie.

Denny’s

For a no-frills, good and affordable meal, Denny’s is a go-to. And if you’re on the hunt for grilled liver & onions, some areas offer the dish.”Many Denny’s locations, notably in areas with more older customers, have a seasonal or regular special, even though it’s not always on the main menu,” says Chef Corrie. “The dish comes as a simple dinner plate with grilled liver, onions, and classic sides like mashed potatoes.”

Hillview Family Diner & Ice Cream

For over 50 years, Hillview Family Diner & Ice Cream has been serving comfort food meals like grilled liver & onions at affordable prices. The family-owned Louisville, KY joint earns rave reviews for its simple yet cozy atmosphere and good food. “Grilled Liver & Onions is a classic blue-plate special at this American diner,” says Chef Corrie. “The dish is a hearty plate of beef liver covered in caramelized onions, served with hearty sides like mashed potatoes and green beans.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Goose Eatery

This modern farm-to-table tavern serves a refined version of the classic dish on the lunch menu. “Their take usually includes grilled calves’ liver with crispy shallots and a rich port reduction, paired with sides like parsnip purée,” says Chef Corrie. “The rustic-chic setting appeals to those looking for a more sophisticated comfort food experience.”

Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen

Despite its name, Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen isn’t in NYC; it’s in Houston. It’s a legendary institution that serves classic Jewish/NY-style deli fare and a nice grilled veal liver & onions platter. “The dish has tender beef liver grilled to order and topped with plenty of sautéed onions, plus a generous helping of classic sides like mashed potatoes or egg noodles,” says Chef Corrie. ” It’s a deeply satisfying meal that honors Eastern European Jewish deli traditions.”