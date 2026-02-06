5 Restaurant Chains Where Diners Say Prices Have Jumped the Most

Diners say these popular chains now cost far more for the same meals they used to love.

Prices have gone up across the board for pretty much all restaurants, from fine dining to fast-food, thanks to factors like inflation, tariffs, food supply issues, and more. While customers expect price rises every year, some restaurants have become so expensive diners no longer feel it’s worth the money just for just a basic meal (and if you add drinks the bill will be eye-wateringly high). So which spots do guests say prices have jumped beyond justification? Here are five chain restaurants where customers feel they no longer get their money’s worth.

Chipotle

Chipotle food no longer justifies the prices, customers complain. “They raised the prices.. Again. For as long as I can remember, both chicken and veggie burritos/bowls have been priced at $9.95. Today I ordered and it finally happened: chicken is now over the $10 threshold at a .55 cent increase. Sad times we live in,” one disappointed customer said. “In Cali its more,” another commented.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread is too expensive for the food they offer, customers say. “So with Panera abandoning their clean food initiative the place is totally overpriced now,” one diner said. “I would say most of the prices were justified since the food could be made relatively healthy with some changes (mainly just changing the dressing) and I have been in good health doing that. But now… idk if I can eat there everyday anymore.”

Five Guys

Diners say they appreciate the quality of Five Guys food but not the increasingly expensive pricing. “Five Guys tastes great but this is too much,” one Redditor said, sharing a picture of their $60+ receipt. “I do live in California and it’s a pretty expensive city as well, but In-n-Out in the same city for one person only costs 15 (and I get animal style fries and a double cheeseburger and a drink), meaning I could get twice as much for the same price at n-n-Out.”

Red Lobster

Red Lobster‘s price point is a point of contention for some customers. “Been a defender of Red Lobster for a long time. And yes I know seafood very well but they had their place in the world. But the never ending drop in quality plus price increases are too much. $20 for a plate of Walts fried shrimp that apparently changed vendors and is now one very small step above the shrimp from the frozen food aisle,” one disappointed diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Waffle House

Waffle House prices are too high now, diners say. “Waffle House. Period. (I say this as a former employee who knows the true food costs there),” one Redditor said. “I’m saying! Idk what happened, but suddenly it’s priced like you need to be wearing a suit and tie 👀,” another agreed.