Lobster is considered the ultimate delicacy. Not only is the crustacean difficult and expensive to catch, but the combination of regulations, transportation complications (it has to be handled and shipped live), and the fact that it is not commercially farmed makes the tasty, delicious seafood item one of the more expensive items at the grocery store and on any restaurant menu. Where can you get some of the most delicious lobster around? Here are 5 chain restaurants where the lobster tastes like luxury.

The Capital Grille

Over at The Capital Grill, you can feast on lobster in steakhouse elegance. You can get butter-poached lobster tails as a popular accompaniment to the steaks, but the chain’s Lobster Mac ‘N’ Cheese is famously indulgent. The popular menu item, “Al dente pasta” tossed with a blend of “cream cheese, mascarpone, parmesan, and havarti” topped with white cheddar and a Grana Padano crust, is a must-order.

Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime Seafood offers many lobster options. First, there is the Lobster Bisque, a soup made with butter-poached lobster. Craving pasta? The Lobster Linguine, served with roasted tomato butter, arugula, chili flakes, and parmesan, is a favorite. You can also order a Lobster Tail to accompany your entree, or order Twin Lobster Tails with asparagus and drawn butter as a main course. And don’t forget one of their trademark sides, Baked Lobster Mac & Cheese, $45, made with whole Maine lobster and Tillamook cheddar.

Mastro’s

Mastro’s serves up lots of lobster at its steakhouses and also seafood-specific restaurants. On the appetizer menu, there is a Lobster Cocktail for $48, followed by the Clear Lobster Roll, $32, ont he sushi menu. If you prefer soup or salad, get the Lobster Bisque, $23, or the Lobster Wedge Salad, $35. As an entree, you can get Twin Lobster Tails, $75, or the Jumbo Lobster Tail, market price. And, for a side, try the White Cheddar Lobster Mac & Cheese, $48.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris offers a sizzling surf-and-turf option, allowing you to add a buttery lobster tail to any steak for $22.They also have lobster mac and cheese, which is a popular side.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Over at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, enjoy a white-tablecloth experience with so many lobster options. The Lobster Bisque made with Crème Fraîche and chives is a delicious starter for $15. Add a Petite Cold Water Lobster Tail for $25 or a Broiled Cold Water Lobster Tail, “Carved Tableside, Drawn Butter, Grilled Lemon” at market price. There is also a Surf & Turf Filet Trio, “Filet Medallions Topped With Mini Crab Cake, Half Lobster Tail, Jumbo Shrimp,” for $81, or a Lobster Macaroni & Cheese side for $27.