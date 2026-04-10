7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Porterhouse and Loaded Mashed Potatoes

These popular steakhouse chains serve perfectly cooked porterhouse cuts and creamy sides.

Steak and mashed potatoes are a classic combo meal that always hits the spot, incredibly delicious despite (or maybe because of) its simplicity. One perfectly cooked porterhouse steak paired with creamy, savory mashed potatoes results in a highly satisfying dish just by itself, but add some vegetables and even gravy and you have something truly special. Here are seven restaurants serving up beautiful porterhouse and mashed potatoes.

Larsen’s Steakhouse

Larsen’s Steakhouse has a 32 oz. Prime Dry Aged Porterhouse made from dry aged USDA Prime beef. Order this delicious steak with the Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Mashed Sweet Potatoes, or sumptuous Lobster Mashed Potatoes. The Jumbo Baked Potato is also a fan-favorite side. “Food was excellent with the steak cooked to perfection. Delicious sides with the largest baked potato I’ve ever seen!” one diner raved.

Mastro’s

Mastro’s has a beautiful 24 oz. Porterhouse that diners can order with the Garlic Mashed Potatoes, or for something extra special, the Lobster Mashed Potatoes. The chain also has a host of other luxurious sides like White Cheddar Lobster Mac & Cheese and Wild Mushroom & Black Truffle Gnocchi.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has a Porterhouse T-Bone that perfectly pairs with their mashed potatoes and gravy. “I’ve tried the sirloin, both ribeyes, porterhouse, and pretty much all the sides and i’ve yet to have anything that is not great!” one fan said.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris diners can enjoy the chain’s iconic 40 oz. Porterhouse For Two: “On one side of the bone, you’ll find a melt-in-your-mouth Filet, arguably the most tender of all high-end cuts of beef. On the other side, a firm, flavor-filled New York Strip – our founder’s favorite,” Ruth’s Chris says. Pair it with the restaurant’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes (smooth and creamy house-made mashed potatoes with hints of roasted garlic) and you’re all set.

Charlie Palmer Steak

Diners at Charlie Palmer Steak can enjoy a beautiful 24 oz. Dry Aged T-Bone Steak, paired with a creamy Potato Purée made with yukon gold potatoes. “We ordered the Porterhouse steak for 2, and it was cooked perfectly,” one diner said. “I ordered the peppercorn cream sauce and chimichuri, but the steak was even better without… The puréed potatoes and broccoli were delicious.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

The 22 oz. Porterhouse at LongHorn Steakhouse combines a bone-in strip and a generous filet into one thick juicy cut. This hearty steak goes well with the Mashed Potatoes side, made with fresh, creamy mashed potatoes finished with real butter. The Loaded Baked Potato is also an excellent choice for those who want something even more filling.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

The gigantic 36 oz. Dry-Aged Porterhouse at Morton’s is meant for sharing, but you’re going to want the King Crab Whipped Potatoes all to yourself. “We started with a seafood tower (oysters, lobster, crab, shrimp, ahi, oh my!) that was magic to the eyes and mouth. Then, we shared a Porterhouse that was divine and would make any carnivore pleased,” one diner shared.