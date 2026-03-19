The top chain restaurants where you can find a hot and delicious meatball sub with melted provolone.

The only thing better than a hot, stuffed-to-the-max, meatball sub? One that is smothered in melted provolone cheese. The combination of bread, cheese, and meatballs offers the perfect balance of carby goodness, savory, comforting protein, and creamy, melty dairy that hits all the right flavor notes. Where can you indulge in the deliciousness? Here are 7 chain restaurants serving the best meatball subs with melted provolone.

Firehouse Subs Meatball Sub

Firehouse Subs’ meatball subs are almost too good to be true, with a toasted roll, Italian-seasoned meatballs, and melted provolone. “Firehouse subs meatball sub is one of the best I’ve ever had believe it or not,” one Redditor says. “Firehouse is a much higher quality and delicious meatball sub,” than the competition, writes another.

Potbelly Mama’s Meatball Sub

Potbelly Sandwich Shop serves an oven-toasted sub with tender beef and pork meatballs, rich marinara, and provolone that gets a lot of praise. According to fans, the sandwich “is magnificent,” one says. There is also a version with cheddar. “The Fireball sub on their Underground menu is awesome. Meatballs, chili, hot peppers, and cheddar,” adds another.

Capriotti’s Classic Meatball Sub

Capriotti’s Classic Meatball Sub features provolone, romano, and marinara sauce. “It’s time to meet our meatballs! Handmade daily from our own recipe and available as a sub or part of a make-your-own meatball bar, they’re just as good as Grandma’s. (Promise.),” the brand once wrote in a Facebook post.

Jersey Mike’s #22 Meatball

Jersey Mike’s #22 Meatball is a no-brainer, with the hot meatball-and-provolone cheese sub praised for its bold marinara flavor. “Jersey Mike’s has the best meatball by far in my opinion,” says a Redditor.

Dave’s Cosmic Sub Dave’s Best Meatball Ever

Dave’s Cosmic Sub’s Dave’s Best Meatball Ever is a crowd-pleaser with meatballs, provolone and Romano cheeses, herbs, crushed red pepper flakes, marinara sauce, and Dave’s Psychedelic Sauce. It is “excellent,” one Yelper exclaims. “The meatballs, cheese, toasted bread, and sauce all had a great taste. Price was under 13$ for the 8 inch sandwich and was well worth it.”

Primo Hoagies Old World Meatball

Primo Hoagies’ Old World Meatball sub is legendary, made with meatballs, sharp Provolone cheese, and grated Romano. “I mean if you’re going to get a hoagie better make it a PrimoHoagie… Stopped by @primohoagiesdenver down in Centennial to try their Old World Style meatball sandwich and definitely not mad at it! Great size and flavor,” wrote someone in an Instagram post.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Subway Meatball Marinara Sub

There are lots of diners who stand by Subway’s Meatball Marinara subs. “I think it is subway’s strongest sandwich, but still tastes like a guilty pleasure (I shouldn’t like this but I do),” writes a Redditor. The biggest complaint is that there aren’t enough meatballs. “If you pick subway and get a 6 inch. make sure you get it double meat. Their meatballs are kinda small and it doesn’t feel thick/juicy enough with just 4 meatballs,” another adds.