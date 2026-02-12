4 Chain Restaurants with the Best Seafood Tower, According to Chefs

Chefs say these chain seafood towers are fresh and worth the splurge.

Nothing says indulgence like an elegant seafood tower piled high with fresh oysters, lobster and shellfish. The multi-tiered presentation on ice makes a striking centerpiece that feels celebratory and luxurious. A good one brings a wow factor to the table that leaves diners eager to dig in. From briny oysters and sweet lobster to tender shrimp and crab, the combination of flavors, textures and visual appeal makes sharing a tower an experience in itself. There are plenty of seafood spots that serve one, but to find the freshest and most thoughtfully arranged towers, Eat This, Not That! turned to Jessica Formicola, chef, cookbook author, TV personality, and recipe creator with Savory Experiments to share her favorites. Here are her top four picks that turn any meal into a special occasion.

Oceanaire Seafood Room

The Oceanaire Seafood Room specializes in a wide selection of seafood that’s consistently fresh and skillfully prepared. According to Chef Jessica, the small chain has a seafood “tower that is downright Instagram-worthy.” Available in two sizes, the “Grand Shellfish Tower” is $79 and features jumbo shrimp cocktail, oceanaire pearls, lobster cocktail, jumbo lump crab cocktail, and serves 2-4 guests. The “Elite Shellfish Tower” is $159 and features jumbo shrimp cocktail, oceanaire pearls, lobster cocktail, jumbo lump crab cocktail, and serves 6-8 guests. “The Grand Shellfish Tower is good enough to be your whole meal,” Chef Jessica says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Capitol Grille

Known for its reliably polished, upscale steakhouse experience, The Capital Grille also “offers a classic tower with chilled delights,” says Chef Jessica. ​​The “Grand Plateau” is essentially the restaurant’s version of a seafood tower. It’s a chilled seafood platter that includes jumbo lump crab, North Atlantic lobster, shrimp cocktail, and oysters on the half shell, served on ice and designed for sharing — very much in the tradition of a classic seafood tower.

STK Steakhouse

According to Chef Jessica, “STK Steakhouse offers a stunning and tasty tower.” The tower includes oysters, shrimp, ceviche, lobster, king crab cocktail and cocktail sauce. No price is listed on the menu, so assume it’s costly.

Balthazar

Balthazar in New York City is Chef Jessica’s absolute favorite. While it’s not a chain, it’s a hotspot worth mentioning. On the menu, you’ll find Plateaux de Fruits de Mer. Available in two sizes, “Le Grand” at $145 and “Le Balthazar” at $195, the seafood platter is the perfect thing to share when you feel like splurging, especially during the hot, muggy months. “My all-time favorite is at Balthazar,” says Chef Jessica. “I’m always a sucker for a good steakhouse and they also happen to have amazing seafood towers.”