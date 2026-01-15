5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Smothered Pork Chops

These chain restaurants serve fork-tender pork chops smothered in rich, savory gravy.

Pork chops are a simple but delicious meal, always a good option whether you’re at a small diner or a fancy restaurant. This versatile dish is a Southern comfort food staple, usually served with sides such as mashed potatoes and gravy and perfect on a cold day. The chops are usually slow-simmered to be perfectly fork-tender, and covered in rich, savory gravy. If you’re craving tasty homestyle pork chops, here are five chains where the smothered pork chops are delicious and filling.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel‘s Tuesday Country Fried Pork Chops are a fan-favorite item served on Tuesdays only. “Seasoned right, golden-fried, and smothered in country gravy. Served with two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins,” the chain says. Sides include Broccoli Cheese Casserole, Loaded Mashed Potatoes, or Fresh Fruit.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has delicious Grilled Pork Chops, which are boneless chops seasoned and served with Peppercorn sauce. Gravy lovers will also appreciate the Country Fried Sirloin, which is hand-battered, fresh-cut sirloin served crispy and golden, and topped with cream gravy. “We ate at Texas Roadhouse tonight. I had a pork chop with sides of vegetables and a house salad. Jim had a chicken fried sirloin with gravy and sides of baked potato and salad. Everything was so delicious,” one diner shared.

Waffle House

Waffle House is famous for its Pork Chop Dinner, where guests can get their chops smothered in sauteed onions. "I'm not personally a pork chop person but a lot of my customers get them smothered and capped and rave about it," one Redditor shared. "Ask for them to lightly salt and pepper them. Then get them Southern classic style. Which is mushrooms onions and cheese on the pork chops, or if you don't want the cheese, just use some waffle house sauce on them instead," another recommended.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral has delicious Southern Style Pork Chops guests can smother in gravy. “This is my family favorite spot to eat, you could eat until you can’t 😆. Love how everything is fresh and you find little of everything,” one diner said.

Saltgrass Steakhouse

The Double-Bone Pork Chop at Saltgrass Steakhouse is perfect “smothered” with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and garlic butter. “Our Prime Pork Chops are just what your taste buds need,” the chain said via Facebook. “It’s always so delicious, we love it,” one fan commented.