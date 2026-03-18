5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Steak Sandwich, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the top chain restaurant steak sandwiches.

Steak sandwiches are the ultimate combination of juicy, flavorful beef and crispy or soft bread, delivering a satisfying mix of taste and texture in every bite. They’re versatile and you can order one any way you’d like. From classic hot sandwiches to gourmet takes with caramelized onions or au jus for dipping, steak sandwiches offer a hearty, indulgent meal that’s appealing to everyone. To find the chains that serve the best steak sandwiches, Eat This, Not That! turned to Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks. Here are his top five picks.

Potbelly Sandwich Works

​​Potbelly Sandwich Works has a loyal following thanks to its high-quality ingredients and cozy, neighborhood-style vibe. According to Chef Corrie, the Prime Rib Steak sandwich, permanently added to the menu last year, is already a standout.

“Thinly sliced prime rib is layered with Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, and roasted garlic aioli on your choice of bread, then toasted at about 500 degrees so everything melts together,” he explains. “Like other Potbelly sandwiches, it can be customized with extra toppings, which makes it feel surprisingly indulgent for a fast-casual chain.”

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s is known for fresh ingredients and made-to-order sandwiches, and its signature prep style, “Mike’s Way,” tops subs with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, red wine vinegar, olive oil, and spices for a bold, balanced taste. Chef Corrie highlights the Big Kahuna Cheese Steak as a must-try.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“It’s loaded with grilled steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and jalapeños, plus extra white American cheese, all served warm on a sub roll,” he says. You can customize it with toppings like hot pepper relish or chipotle mayo for even more kick. It’s big, cheesy, and the jalapeños add just enough heat to make it feel seriously indulgent.”

Capriotti’s

Make sure to have a healthy appetite when heading to Capriotti’s. The chain offers 25% more meat on steak sandwiches, and it’s a spot Chef Corrie highly recommends.

“Their Classic Cheesesteak is exactly what you hope it will be: grilled steak, onions, and melted white American cheese on a fresh roll,” he says. “It’s simple, comforting, and packed with flavor. You can customize it with extras like hot or sweet peppers, lettuce, tomato, or pickles, and the sandwiches come in multiple sizes so you can choose the portion that fits your appetite.”

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

At $23, the steak sandwich at Ruth’s Chris might be more than your average chain price, but Chef Corrie says it’s worth the splurge.

“This is what happens when a steakhouse decides to make a steak sandwich,” he says. “Tender sliced steak is layered on toasted bread with a rich steakhouse-style sauce and classic toppings, then served with fries or house-made chips.” He adds, “Because it’s made with the same quality beef the restaurant is known for, the sandwich feels a little more indulgent than your average chain offering. It’s especially popular during happy hour, when diners can enjoy steakhouse flavor at a more approachable price.”

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli knows how to make a great steak sandwich. Their French Dip is a classic done right.

Chef Corrie loves it because the “thinly sliced roast beef and melted Swiss cheese are served on a toasted baguette with a side of au jus for dipping.” He explains, “You can order it as a half or whole sandwich, and it comes with a pickle and your choice of side. With its generous portion of beef, crusty bread, and savory jus, it’s a simple but satisfying take on the classic.”