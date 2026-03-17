6 Best Frozen French Toast Products, According to Shoppers

Find out which frozen french toast sticks shoppers are buying and why.

When I was a kid, french toast sticks were my absolute favorite. Sure, french toast is delicious. But there is something about eating it in finger-food form that makes the whole experience magical. Some people eat it with strawberries and whipped cream. I prefer dipping the sticks in a warm maple syrup. No matter how you like it, there are options in the freezer section that require little to no effort. Here are the 6 best frozen french toast sticks, according to shoppers.

Kroger Cinnamon French Toast Sticks

Jillian Pretzel, one of our Eat This, Not That! reviewers, selected Kroger Cinnamon French Toast Sticks as her favorite out of all the brands. “These sticks look exactly how French toast sticks should. They came out of the oven with a beautiful brown color, dark, crispy edges, and a good thick shape,” she writes in her review. The taste? Perfection. “It’s crispy with not too much sweetness and the right amount of cinnamon,” she continued. “Overall, I say this is a perfect French toast to satisfy your cinnamon cravings.”

Member’s Mark Cinnamon Sticks

Member’s Mark Cinnamon Sticks are wildly popular with Sams Club shoppers. “Fantastic and easy breakfast,” writes one. “Wasn’t sure how these would turn out, but after the first serving, I’m hooked and plan to make these a regular purchase.” Another calls them “so good” in a five-star review. “Perfect amount of cinnamon and tastes good even without syrup. Prefect for quick breakfast. They are best in the air fryer but microwave works in a pinch.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Farm Rich Original French Toast Sticks

Farm Rich Original French Toast Sticks are another pick of Pretzel’s. “The sticks have a soft, battered texture and dark brown edges. Some sticks vary in size but I liked that. Some slight imperfections make it seem less processed and, perhaps, suggests they’re fresher,” she writes. “With a nice cinnamon flavor and a good texture, Farm Rich’s French toast sticks get high marks in my book. I used a toaster oven to prepare these and I liked the way they came out, with a soft, bready middle to contrast the crispy ends.”

Kodiak Protein-Packed French Toast Sticks

If you need to amp up your protein intake, grab a box of Kodiak Protein-Packed Frozen Buttermilk French Toast Sticks, a whole grain option with 10 grams of protein. “These are such a great find for kids breakfast! My kids love these and I’ve eaten them a few times myself. Very tasty and I love that they have the added protein and better quality ingredients than the old brands,” writes a shopper. “I just made these for the first time after purchasing yesterday and cooked them in the toaster oven. I was shocked! They get so crispy and are dusted and sugar and have the best flavor ever I could absolutely not tell they were like a protein product. Better than any frozen French toast I have ever had!” another adds.

Eggo Frozen French Toaster Sticks Cinnamon

Eggo is famous for frozen waffles, but the brand’s french toast game is on point. Eggo Frozen French Toaster Sticks Cinnamon are a fan favorite. “This was very tasty! Great for a quick and easy breakfast. Definitely exceeded my expectations! Eat plain with syrup or add your favorite toppings!” writes a shopper. “My kids love these and honestly I do too. The cinnamon ones are my favorite. The flavor is so good. I like that they have pre-cut lines on them so I can just tear them apart easily and serve to my toddlers without needing a knife. I also like that they are thinner than regular French toast sticks. Great product,” adds another.

Great Value Cinnamon French Toast Sticks

Walmart shoppers are all about Great Value Cinnamon French Toast Sticks, which offer a lot of bang for the buck. “These are good. They cook up quickly, 4 minutes on each side in the oven. You could microwave them, but they’re better baked. We’ve tried all available french toast stick brands in a search for ones like the food service ones my kids’ school serves because my child likes them but the school rarely has them. These are exactly the same. They don’t get mushy or have a wet feeling inside and they have plenty of flavor without being too sweet. The fact that they’re the store brand is great,” writes a shopper. “Best option for French toast sticks that I’ve found yet. The cinnamon flavor is just right, and the texture is fluffy on the inside and crispy on the ends, not completely flat like other brands,” another adds.