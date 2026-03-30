4 Chain Restaurants With the Best French Toast, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the four chain restaurants that serve the best french toast.

French toast is a beloved breakfast staple, but when it comes to finding the perfect slice—crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, and topped just right—some restaurants do it better than others. To find the best of the best, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their favorites, and they highlighted four restaurant chains that consistently serve up the most delicious, crave-worthy French toast. Whether you like it classic, stuffed, or loaded with toppings, these chains have mastered this sweet morning treat.

First Watch

For a chef-driven, rotating seasonal menu that’s fresh and made-to-order, First Watch is the place to go for breakfast and brunch, especially for French toast.

“First Watch uses thick-cut challah bread, which is exactly what I’d reach for in my own kitchen — it’s egg-enriched so it absorbs the cinnamon custard deeply without falling apart on the griddle,” says Melanie Portman, chef and recipe developer with Droolrecipes.com.

She loves the Floridian French Toast and explains what sets it apart from other chains.

“The fruit-forward approach: fresh banana, kiwi, and seasonal berries instead of just drowning it in syrup.” She explains, “That acidity from the berries cuts through the richness in a way that shows someone in their kitchen actually understands flavor balance.” Chef Melanie adds, “They also close at 2:30 PM, which means everything is made to order during service — nothing sitting under a heat lamp.”

But she’s not the only culinary pro obsessed with First Watch.

“First Watch is the brunch chain that doesn’t feel like a chain, and their French toast proves it,” says Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com. “Right now, they have a seasonal Strawberry Tres Leches version with dulce de leche and fresh strawberries that is worth the trip alone.”

IHOP

IHOP is famous for its pancakes, but the French Toast should not be overlooked. The Thick ‘N Fluffy Classic French Toast is a must-try, according to Sullivan.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“IHOP basically wrote the book on chain French toast,” she says. “The bread is extra thick and hand dipped in a vanilla cinnamon batter that soaks all the way through, so the center stays custardy while the outside gets golden.” She shares, “I’ve ordered it at probably a dozen different locations over the years and it comes out the same every single time. That kind of consistency is harder to pull off than people think.”

Denny’s

Denny’s often gets a bad rap, but the diner serves delicious food at a great price point. While the expansive menu is filled with tasty items, one thing Sullivan raves about is the Strawberry Stuffed French Toast Slam.

“Denny’s switched to brioche bread and started stuffing it with sweet cream cheese, and that move changed everything,” she explains. “The strawberry version with fresh-cut strawberries and strawberry sauce is a borderline dessert for breakfast.” She adds, “They actually pulled it off the menu once and had to bring it back because customers wouldn’t stop asking. Four slices of stuffed brioche plus eggs and bacon for under $13.”

Cracker Barrel

It’s hard to beat Cracker Barrel. The chain is known for its country cooking that rivals homemade and the breakfast menu is a comforting mix of classic favorites like the Fresh Berry French Toast Bake, that’s a “returning favorite.”

“This one stands apart because Cracker Barrel bakes theirs instead of griddling it,” says Sullivan. “It’s made with thick cut bread layered with cream cheese and brown sugar, baked casserole style, topped with fresh berries and whipped cream.” She adds, “It comes out more like bread pudding than traditional French toast. My kids fight over the last piece every time we go.”