4 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Southern Fried Chicken Dinners Under $18

Discover the 4 best chain restaurants serving Southern fried chicken dinners under $18.

What is better than a crispy-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside Southern fried chicken dinner with all the fixings? One that costs under $18. There are a handful of chains where you can get an indulgent southern-style fried chicken meal that won’t break the bank but will fill you to the brim. Whether you want to enjoy a sit-down meal or buzz through the drive-thru, here are 4 chain restaurants serving the best southern friend chicken dinners under $18.

Cracker Barrel Crispy Homestyle Chicken

Cracker Barrel Crispy Homestyle Chicken comes with two boneless chicken breasts “fried just right,” and your choice of Served with two classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins for just $14.29. One diner confirms it is “very good” on Reddit, adding that the poultry pieces are “light, flavorful and juicy.” Another adds, “I was pleasantly surprised at how delicious it was. And the honey drizzled on it knocked it out of the park.”

Bojangles 3-Piece Dinner Combo

Bojangles’ 3-Piece Dinner Combo is a fan favorite, featuring spicy Cajun-seasoned pieces of poultry. Get three pieces of the legendary cajun chicken, fried and tossed in special seasonings, with an individual fixin and free 22 oz. iced tea. The price? $8.99 for white and dark meat or $9.49 for all white meat. “Bojangles chicken is fabulous when it’s hot and fresh,” writes one Redditor. The only con? There aren’t enough restaurants. “Love Bojangles. Wish they had them on the west coast,” adds another.

Popeyes 3-Piece Signature Meal

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen prides itself on its signature chicken that features a “crunchy southern coating” and is “fried until golden brown.” The best deal? Get 3 pieces of chicken for $5, and order sides a la carte. “Popeyes makes the best chicken,” one Redditor shared. “Totally agree! I’ve even purposefully tried other fried chicken every chance I get to see if it may outrank Popeyes. Not even close! The mix of spices, crispiness, and juiciness is unmatched. Damn it, now I want some,” agreed another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Church’s Texas Chicken 3-Piece Meal

Church’s Signature Texas Chicken is “hand-battered and breaded and fried up fresh every time,” per the menu. A 3-piece classic meal can cost as little as $4.49 with an assortment of legs and thighs, a biscuit, and a side. Diners agree it is delicious. “I like that it’s not greasy, but crisp and tasty!” one fan says. “Went to church’s the other day and I gotta say it was the best fast food fried chicken I’ve had in a long time. Better than Popeyes and KFC imo,” another added.