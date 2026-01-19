5 Best Chain Restaurants for Breakfast All Day, According to Chefs

Chefs share the chain restaurants that serve breakfast all day.

There’s no such thing as a wrong time for breakfast. Whether you’re craving pancakes at noon, eggs after a long night, or bacon simply because it sounds good, all-day breakfast hits the spot. Luckily, some chain restaurants have mastered the art of serving morning favorites around the clock—and doing it well. To find the best of the best, Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, to share her go-to chains for breakfast any time of day.

Waffle House

Waffle House offers no-frills, affordable comfort food at any time of day. The 24-hour iconic chain is known for its fast service, consistent menu and reliable food. “Waffle House is set up to cook breakfast food nonstop, not just reheat it later in the day,” says Buchanan. “Eggs, waffles, and hash browns are made to order at any hour, and nothing on the menu feels like it’s been scaled back because it’s not morning.

Denny’s

For decades, Denny’s has been the choice for American diners, and it’s a budget-friendly option for late-night breakfast cravings. “The menu doesn’t change based on the time, which makes it easy to order breakfast late at night or in the afternoon,” says Buchanan. “The portions are consistent and the options are familiar diner staples.”

IHOP

Famous for its fluffy pancakes and wide-ranging breakfast menu, you can never go wrong with IHOP. “The menu focuses heavily on breakfast dishes, which is why the food holds up later in the day,” Buchanan explains. “The menu stays fully available, so the selection stays broad regardless of the hour.”

Cracker Barrel

For a Southern-style breakfast that tastes like your Grandma has been in the kitchen for hours cooking, Cracker Barrel is a go-to.”Cracker Barrel offers breakfast items throughout the day, including eggs, biscuits, gravy, and country-style plates,” Buchanan says. “The breakfast menu remains available alongside lunch and dinner options, making it easy to order traditional breakfast food at any time.”

Jack in the Box

There's only a handful of fast-food chains that offer breakfast all day and according to Buchanan, Jack in the Box is the winner. "Jack in the Box keeps breakfast items available all day, including breakfast sandwiches, burritos, and hash browns," she says. "The menu is designed so breakfast doesn't feel limited to morning hours, which makes it a reliable option for late or off-hour meals."