You can get a delicious fast-food or fast-casual burger. However, sometimes I crave a gourmet, top-of-the-line hamburger with next-level flavor and toppings. There are a handful of restaurants where you can order a luxurious, next-level burger that will make you feel like a king or queen. While they are going to cost you more than a drive-through burger, sometimes it is worth it. Here are 5 chain restaurants where the burgers taste like luxury.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is famous for serving exquisite cuts of meat. However, one of the best value items on the menu is the burger. The Grille’s Signature Cheeseburger is topped with caramelized onions, Wisconsin Grand Cru Gruyère, and shallot aioli. The meat is an exclusive blend of Pat LaFrieda beef, and the burger is just $27 on the lunch menu – a lot less than the steak selection.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

On the bar menu at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, don’t sleep on the burger. The Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse Burger is made with a signature beef blend, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, bacon, red onion confit, Campari tomato, iceberg lettuce, and Fleming’s butter pickles, served with French fries for $22.

Del Frisco’s Grille

Over at Del Frisco’s Grill, the Dry-Aged Steakhouse Burger is a favorite, made with a blend of Angus chuck and brisket, melted onions, sharp white cheddar, and mustard honey aioli. There is also a Grille Cheeseburger with double-stacked beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, red onion, sloppy sauce, tomato, and pickles.

Houston’s

My favorite burger is at Houston’s. While the cheeseburger may sound simple, “freshly ground chuck served all the way with melted cheddar,” it is one of the juiciest and tastiest on the market, served on a freshly baked bun. I’ve never regretted ordering it, even though there are lots of other items I love. The shoestring fries are also to die for.

The Palm Restaurant

Over at The Palm, the Classic Burger at the old-school steakhouse is worth ordering. The juicy patty is topped with your choice of cheese, aged cheddar, gouda, Muenster, or Danish blue cheese, and is on the lunch menu. There is also a delicious Bunless Burger served with sautéed spinach, red wine onions, crispy fried prosciutto, and served with a side mixed green salad.