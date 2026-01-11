7 Chain Restaurants Still Cooking Eggs to Order at Breakfast

These popular chains still crack and cook eggs fresh, just the way you order them.

Are you craving eggs? Whether you prefer them boiled or poached, fried or scrambled, or whipped into an omelet, there are so many restaurants to enjoy freshly cooked eggs, not pre-cooked eggs or those out of a carton. Where can you order eggs? Here are 7 chain restaurants that still cook eggs to order for breakfast.

First Watch

First Watch makes eggs to order, fresh every time. The chain poaches eggs for eggs Benedict, whips up omelettes, scrambles, fries, and makes eggs over-easy/.

Waffle House

Waffle House might be named offer the waffle, but eggs are a favorite menu item at the southern chain. They serve eggs in various styles, including Over Light (runny yolks/whites), Over Medium (runny yolk), Over Hard (cooked solid), Scrambled (mixed), Basted (cooked with steam/lid), and sometimes Poached. You can get eggs in the All-Star Special, ordered with cheese (Cheese ‘N Eggs) or on their own with toast and hashbrowns or grits. The chain has a dedicated section of its website for sourcing eggs from local farms. “Our Customers agree so much so that we served over 250 MILLION eggs last year,” they say on it.

IHOP

IHOP is known for pancakes, but the eggs are cooked fresh to order, scrambled, over easy, medium, hard, sunny side up, or egg whites. However, according to insiders, specify "real" or "shell" eggs to receive freshly cracked eggs rather than liquid eggs. Make sure to ask for your eggs "fresh cracked" or "from the shell."

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel makes eggs to order (over easy, medium, well, sunny-side up, or scrambled), and they also offer egg whites, often as a side or part of breakfast entrees, served with classic sides and meats like bacon or sausage. Popular options include ordering them as part of a combo with grits, hash brown casserole, or fried apples, or “Eggs in the Basket,” with an egg cooked in grilled sourdough bread.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans cooks its Grade A, fresh-cracked eggs to order for breakfast dishes such as the Big Egg Breakfast and Farmer’s Choice, offering scrambled, over-easy, over-medium, over-hard, sunny-side up, and poached for customized meals, alongside sides like hash browns and premium meats.

Denny’s

At Denny’s, you can order eggs sunny-side up, over easy, medium, hard, poached, and scrambled. If you order egg whites, note that they may come from a carton. To ensure the freshest eggs possible, specify “real eggs” or “shell eggs.”

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins American Food Co. prides itself on made-from-scratch breakfast. The chain cooks eggs to order, offering classic styles like fried and scrambled, plus customizable omelets, allowing you to build your own breakfast with choices for meats, potatoes, and bread, ensuring fresh, made-to-order meals.