6 Restaurant Chains Known for the Crispiest Country-Fried Steak

Country-fried steak (or chicken-fried steak) is one of those dishes you know is going to hit the spot when there’s a need for some serious comfort food. The savory steak and rich gravy are an irresistible combination, and with sides like eggs this Southern staple is absolutely delicious. So where can you get this dish? Here are six chains with the best country-fried steak you can get, wrapping up with the one restaurant where it’s an absolute must-have menu item.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s Country-Fried Steak is made with a breaded and golden-fried steak topped with sawmill gravy, and served with two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. “Our favorite breakfast, country fried steak and biscuits and gravy at Cracker Barrel,” one diner said.

Bob Evans

Come hungry when you go to Bob Evan’s for the Country-Fried Steak, which is served with mashed potatoes, gravy and green beans. “That is a good meal and price is great too!!” one diner said. “I love their country fried steak!” another agreed.

Denny’s

Diners should not sleep on Denny’s Country Fried Steak & Eggs, a chopped beef steak smothered in country gravy and served with two eggs, hash browns, and choice of bread. With the chain open 24/7, you can have this dish any time you want.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse serves up a delicious hand-battered Country-Fried Sirloin topped with cream gravy that diners love. “I usually order steak but in the mood for country fried sirloin (chicken fried steak). It was great and fork-tender. Well worth the wait,” one customer raved.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

The Country Fried Steak at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is hand-breaded and served on Texas toast with country gravy. “The food was hot, fresh, and full of flavor, and the atmosphere had that relaxed, family-friendly vibe we really enjoyed,” one customer shared.

Black Bear Diner

For the ultimate in chicken-fried steak perfection head over to Black Bear Diner. This chain has a menu item called the BIGFOOT Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs, which consists of a 10 oz country-fried steak smothered in country gravy. This combo is served with three eggs any style, two homemade biscuits, and the choice of a side. "I love a good diner that has too many options to chose from, the best problem to have. So many amazing options, delicious food. The chicken fried steak was outstanding," one happy diner said.