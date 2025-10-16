5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Country-Fried Steak, According to Chefs

Crispy, comforting, and smothered in gravy—country-fried steak is a Southern classic that hits all the right notes when done well. While it’s long been a staple of home cooking and roadside diners, it’s not hard to find the signature dish on restaurant chain menus across the U.S., but not everyone gets it right. To find out which spots have perfected their own versions of this beloved dish, Eat This, Not That! asked Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California and Executive Chef for 29 Yum, who reveals the best places for country-fried steak and what makes their take stand out from the rest.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Known for its mesquite, wood-fire grilled steaks and Southern-inspired dishes, Logan’s Roadhouse serves an unforgettable country fried steak, according to Chef Andrew. “The chicken fried steak is hand-battered beef steak with country-style white pepper gravy and served with home-style mashed potatoes, and other side of your choice,” he says. “The steak is pounded thin and then perfectly seasoned and fried to a crispy texture.”

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse is known for its expertly crafted steaks and the chicken fried steak is a star item. “The hand-battered beef steak crust is so crunchy and golden while the meat is tender and juicy. It’s smothered in their in house prepared gravy that’s seasoned to perfection,” says Chef Andrew

7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chicken Fried Steak

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery is beloved for its all-day breakfast, which includes a delicious county fried steak. “While Perkins is infamous for its well-known breakfast items, the menu expands to lunch and dinner as well and features a mouth-watering country fried steak dinner,” says Chef Andrew. “So no matter what you’re in the mood for, Perkins delivers.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Village Inn

If you have a healthy appetite first thing and are craving a hearty chicken fried steak for breakfast, Village Inn serves a ½ pound chicken fried steak and eggs, hashbrowns and your choice of toast. “This country fried steak provides a home style feel to it that you can’t find at most restaurants,” says Chef Andrew. It’s paired with a well executed sausage gravy that’s my No. 1 pick for gravies.”

Cotton Patch Cafe

If you find yourself near a Cotton Patch Cafe on a Monday or Tuesday–you’re in luck. The Texas chain offers an unforgettable chicken fried steak at the beginning of the week and it’s one not to miss. “Cotton Patch Cafe goes all out making sure it is as authentic as it gets,” says Chef Andrew. The steak is hand-battered and the gravy is made-from-statch. It’s served with bacon gean beans and garlic mashed potatoes, which help make this dish a true Southern comfort.”