7 Chain Restaurants With Deep Discounts This Week

Going out to eat is expensive—there’s no getting around that—and many sit-down spots have battled with low sales and high inflation. But there are still plenty of very good deals to take advantage of. Many chains are luring customers back into restaurants by offering them serious value for money (Chili’s, Texas Roadhouse, and Olive Garden are prime examples of this) and great specials on certain menu items. But what’s on offer this week that diners shouldn’t miss out on? Here are seven restaurants offering seriously good discounts to hungry customers this week.

El Pollo Loco

National Quesadilla Day is on September 25, and El Pollo Loco is giving fans something special: For one day only, Loco Rewards Members can enjoy Buy One, Get One Free quesadillas from the top chicken chain. “El Pollo Loco feels like one of the few places that offer cheap, healthy, ‘real food’. Very few can hit that mark,” one fan said. “I’m hesitant to ever eat any food from a drive through, except El Pollo Loco.”

Perkins

Perkins fans, take note! On Friday, September 26, guests who visit participating Perkins restaurants in their pajamas and mention National Pancake Day will receive a free small stack of buttermilk pancakes with any purchase. “I had a very delicious breakfast of blueberry pancakes, fried eggs, and sausage. Every bite was perfect!” one happy diner said. “I have had a lot of the menu items and it always is good and pictured just like the menu shows it.”

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli is having its National Spud Month celebration this month, with a nice treat for customers: McAlister’s Rewards Members who buy a spud during the month of September will receive a reward for a free spud in October. “We had a large order and two small orders separate, it was ready in 15 minutes! Drive through was very fast. They did forgot one item but corrected it quickly! The food was so good and the potatoes are massive! Will definitely be returning soon!” one diner said.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is celebrating fall with a free Small Chili for the First Day of Fall (Monday September 22). Fans can score a free small chili with any $5 purchase, when they use the digital offer exclusively in the Wendy’s App. “Been working here 12 years, and I still love the chili. I’ve been the grill operator for all that time, you’d think I’d be sick of it by now,” one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse has a 3-course Aussie Meal starting at just $14.99. “3 cheers for 3 courses!” the chain says. “Start with a soup or salad, then choose from select Down Under entrées, and finish with a slice of New York-style cheesecake. So many mouthwatering options, all starting at just $14.99 for a limited time. Honestly, that price deserves a cheer, too.”

Capital Grille

The Capital Grille just introduced its Wagyu and Wine pairing menu through November 16, for just $35 per pairing. “Our most anticipated lounge event has returned,” the steakhouse chain says. “This fall, we invite you to pair a gourmet Wagyu burger with a glass of exceptional wine from renowned winemaker Dave Phinney. Enjoy our suggested pairing or pair as you like.”

Jollibee

Jollibee launched their 100% Certified Angus Beef Burgers earlier this year, and to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, the famous chicken chain is running a BOGO Angus Cheeseburger deal from September 18-21 for all new Jollibee Rewards members. Not into cheeseburgers? The restaurant just teamed up again with girl group KATSEYE to launch the Special Korean BBQ Chicken Sandwich and Fried Chicken, in restaurants now.