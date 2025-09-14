At any given time, there are many ways to save at Costco. From “Instant Savings” deals to Costco Direct “buy more, save more” promos and of course, the warehouse’s everyday competitive pricing, I usually earn my membership dues back in a single shopping trip. This month, I have noticed many great sales on food, cooking gadgets, gift cards, and even luxury beauty products. Here are the 7 best Costco deals with discounts this month.

A Next-Level Slow Cooker That Also Steams

It’s slow-cooking season, and this GreenPan Elite 8-in-1 Programmable 6-Quart Slow Cooker, currently $40 off the regular price, just $119.99 including shipping and handling, is going to improve your technique. “LOVE this slow cooker,” writes a shopper. “It’s gorgeous. Can’t beat the price; it retails for $249! Specifically bought this for the steamer function for frozen dumplings. Steamer function works quite well. Comes with a rack for elevation.”

A 4, 8, or 12-Pack of USDA Choice NY Strip Steaks

Splurge on a 4, 8, or 12-pack Kansas City Steak Co. USDA Choice NY Strip Steaks, now $50 to $70 off. “Tasty, juicy and delicious. That says it all, but I want to add these steaks are trimmed to our liking, not lots of extra fat like other brands we have purchased. Love that they are individually frozen in separate packages. We purchased the 12 pack which was three boxes of 4 steaks. Makes putting them in the freezer easy. The insulated box came with two very large packages of dry ice to keep the meat totally frozen. It’s obvious the packer takes pride in the product. I highly recommend these,” one shopper writes. “Worth the money,” adds another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

La Mer for a Lot Less

La Mer skin cream is one of the most luxurious skincare products. Surprisingly, it is available at Costco at a significantly lower price. This month, the brand’s trademark cream is part of the Fall Savings Event. The 2-ounce jar costs $390 at Sephora, but Costco sells it for $218.99, after $60 off. It’s such a great deal that there is a five-item limit per membership. https://www.costco.com/la-mer-creme-de-la-mer-moisturizing-cream-20-oz.product.100372155.html

Mars Candy Full Size Variety Pack

Stock up on Halloween candy, but do it before September 21. From now until then, you can get a 30-count box of Mars candy bars – including M&Ms, Twix, Milky Way, and Snickers – for $7.50 off and be the only house on the block giving away full-size candy bars on Halloween.

inKind One eGift Card to Dine at Thousands of Restaurants

inKind One eGift Cards ($100 Value) can be redeemed at thousands of restaurants, and are also part of the Fall Savings Event. Get it for an additional $10 off, bringing the price down to $64.99. “I’ve had an InKind account for 2 yrs and relied on purchasing credit at 20-30% discounts during holidays. I don’t use the InKind Pass option of getting 20% rebate when using credit card. You save more buying ‘credit’. When I bought 3 of these InKind GC, I had no problem loading all 3 into my credit balance. In past I would have to spend $500 just to get $650 (30% bonus) credit but with Costco, I spend $70 to get $100 (42% bonus). This is a great buy and I plan to buy 3-4 more GCs in coming months. I don’t understand why some reviewers say they can only load 1 GC at a time. I can load multiples,” suggests one shopper.

Red’s Organic Bean & Cheese Burritos

Foodies are obsessed with Red’s Organic Bean & Cheese Burritos, an easy-to-heat, delicious, meat-free burrito. Stock your freezer with them this month, as the freezer section favorite, they are an additional $4 off.

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

And, This Delicious Chocolate Mousse

In my new Costco Insider newsletter, I learned that a 6-pack of Delici Chocolate Mousse is $3 off through September 28. It’s basically whipped mousse and cookie crumbles, and totally delicious.