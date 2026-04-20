5 Chain Restaurants With Family-Style Lasagna Deals Starting Around $40

Chain restaurants offering family-style lasagna meals that feed four.

If you are Italian or have spent a lot of time with Italian families, you are well aware that lasagna is the ultimate family-feeding, crowd-pleasing dinner. The casserole-style pasta dish, which is generally made with layers of noodles, cheese, sauce, veggies, and sometimes meat, is generally cooked in a large pan and cut into pieces with enough food to serve a large group. If you are craving lasagna but don’t feel like cooking it yourself, there are a handful of restaurants that offer family-style lasagna dinners that won’t break the bank. Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best family-style lasagna that feeds four for as low as $40.

Buca di Beppo Specials

If you want to feed a family with pounds of lasagna, head to Buca di Beppo for a hearty, cheesy, meaty meal. The dish is made with a meat sauce, layered with lasagna noodles, and topped with ricotta, mozzarella, and provolone cheeses. And, order the Buca Bundle, a meal deal for just $40.00 that serves four. It comes with fresh-baked garlic bread, your choice of salad, and lasagna, all for $10 a person.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill is another chain offering Family Bundles, each serving four and including a main dish, a side salad, and bread. “Pasta layered with our pomodoro sauce, meat sauce, ricotta, romano and mozzarella cheese,” the chain says. The total price is more than $40, but it does include the salad and bread.

Olive Garden Individual Lasagna

Olive Garden is famous for its all-you-can-eat soup, salad, and breadsticks that can fill up the family before the main meal is even served. You can also order bundles for takeout, like the Family-Style Lasagna Bundle for $58.99. These family-style meals include enough main course to feed up to six people, a house salad, and a dozen breadsticks, averaging under $ 10 per person.

Johnny Carino’s Lunch Platter

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Johnny Carino’s serves a surprisingly standout lasagna with real depth and solid texture. Johnny’s Fresh Baked Lasagna, made with Italian sausage, beef, meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan, is a favorite of diners. As part of the You Pick Two Family Meal for $49.99, you get an appetizer and two entrees, and one of the choices is Johnny’s Handmade Lasagna.​​

Old Spaghetti Factory Bundle

The Old Spaghetti Factory serves up “Famous Baked Lasagna” made with noodles, marinara sauce, ground beef and pork, and four cheeses. “The lasagna actually looked quite good, if a bit saucy. I like that the pasta all held its shape really well, and the marinara—while excessive—appeared fresh and flavorful,” says Kirouac, who notes that “it tastes like a spot-on classic lasagna. It’s slightly meaty, super saucy, and the pasta all holds its own.” The chain offers a “Factory Family Feast” for about $40–$45, featuring their signature Baked Lasagna (layered with meat sauce and four cheeses), which serves 4-6 people, including salad and bread.