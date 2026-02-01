6 Chain Restaurants Famous for Extra-Thick Milkshakes

From custard concretes to spoon-thick classics, these chain restaurants serve milkshakes diners love.

I don’t drink a milkshake very often. When I do, I expect it to be super thick and almost chunky, versus watery thin. There is nothing worse than a liquidy milkshake that was clearly made with an improper ratio of milk to ice cream. Luckily, there are a few chain restaurants that consistently blend thick, delicious milkshakes. Here are 6 chain restaurants for extra-thick milkshakes.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack is my son’s go-to spot for creamy, rich, famously thick milkshakes. He is a traditionalist and gravitates toward strawberry or chocolate. But their chunkier options are also a hit. “Shake shack’s malted cookies and cream. Also the banana pudding one they have for summer is fantastic,” one said.

Whataburger

Whataburger is another spot for thick, old-school-style shakes. “Whataburger Dr. Pepper shake has always been a favorite, and something a little different from the norm,” one diner says.

Culver’s Concrete Mixers

Culver's Concrete Mixers are made with the Midwest chain's go-to custard, making them extra dense with flavorful swirls. They also have amazing seasonal flavors. "Yep love their pumpkin cheesecake concrete they have during Thanksgiving," one writes.

Jack in the Box

The biggest complaint diners have with Jack in the Box milkshakes is that they are too thick. “Complaining about a milk shake being too thick is like saying soda is too carbonated. Thicker the better which is why Jack has one of the best,” one person says. “Literally the best cookies and cream shake out there + they use real ice cream / soft serve!” someone adds in another feed.

Chick-fil-A

The peach milkshake at Chick-fil-A, which uses Icedream, is a seasonal favorite. “I once made a 50 minute drive specifically for this milkshake only to be told they stopped selling them the day before. I almost cried,” one person said. “Strawberry…best milkshake I’ve ever had. Its perfect, every time!” another says.

CookOut Restaurants

CookOut Restaurants have the “BEST” milkshakes, so thick, they “serve it with a spoon and no straw, 40 flavors, tasty as hell,” according to several Redditors. “Absolutely positively the best.!! Chocolate fudge and peanut butter. Or Banana Pudding or damn Cookie dough ( I’ve always hated but they WTF cast a spell on that,” writes another.